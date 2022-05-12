AN ONLINE consultation on a £2bn plan for 7,000 homes on the outskirts of Edinburgh has gone live.

The project is led by Drum Property Group, and chaired by oil and gas entrepreneur Sir Bill Gammell.

Called West Town, it would deliver 2,500 homes in the first phase.

The developer says in the exhibition document: "The land proposed for West Town, adjacent to the airport and the A8, has been allocated for development for over a decade and most recently was allocated as a site for a new urban quarter in the City of Edinburgh Council’s Proposed City Plan 2030.

"West Town is a key site in the council’s spatial strategy which seeks to direct growth to sites in the urban area or strategic expansion areas where there is good public transport and provides a deliverable solution to help meet Edinburgh’s housing need."

The site from the air.

It continued: "The proposals are to create a mixed-use development as part of a homes-led town centre neighbourhood for the 205-acre site, as well as providing the employment, commercial and community facilities and amenity required for a 20-minute neighbourhood."

It will also feature a school, surgery, and town centre.

Edinburgh brewer secures major listings for debut range

VAULT City Brewing has secured listings in 200 independent bars across the UK for its inaugural core range.

The move comes shortly after the Edinburgh-based sour-beer maker launched a crowdfunding drive to support the opening of a new pub in its home city.

​Glasgow King Street car park plans could include hotel, flats, and offices

A major transformation project for Glasgow's King Street car park which could include a hotel, flats, shops or offices have been given the go-ahead.

A firm controlled by the Reuben Brothers has been granted planning permission in principle for the city centre site.

​Sign up: You can get the briefing and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇