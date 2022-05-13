NETWORK provider Commsworld is linking rural communities in England with boosted broadband under a new partnership.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company said it has delivered significantly enhanced connectivity, bandwidth and resilience to Alnwick in “record time”, as well as the village communities of Longframlington, Longhorsley and Longhoughton.

The Northumberland work was done under the link-up with broadband specialist Alncom.

The improvements mean that people now have access to ultrafast gigabit connectivity directly to their premises.

The new services are the beginning of a complete overhaul of capacity to rural communities.

Commsworld, which claims to be the UK’s largest independent network provider, said the high capacity these areas now have will also allow Alncom to continue to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to village halls for free in the county.

Steve Wood, of Commsworld, said: “We have delivered five optical connections in total, with one being put in place in just two weeks.

"As a result, we together with Alncom are fulfilling our pledge to connect remote communities, situated anywhere in Northumberland, to high capacity, resilient, and future-proofed pure fibre connectivity.

“These new connections are just the beginning of Commsworld and Alncom’s vision to help provide all the socially inclusive benefits that better broadband connections bring to schools, businesses, community organisations and resident groups in not only Northumberland but also to the most remote rural areas across the country.”

Stephen Pinchen, of Alncom, said: “This really has been a transformational relationship for both parties and an opportunity to use Alncom’s rural knowledge to deliver fibre broadband in record time to the most remote villages and communities.”