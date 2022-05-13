NETWORK provider Commsworld is linking rural communities in England with boosted broadband under a new partnership.
The Edinburgh-headquartered company said it has delivered significantly enhanced connectivity, bandwidth and resilience to Alnwick in “record time”, as well as the village communities of Longframlington, Longhorsley and Longhoughton.
The Northumberland work was done under the link-up with broadband specialist Alncom.
The improvements mean that people now have access to ultrafast gigabit connectivity directly to their premises.
READ MORE: Telecoms provider to connect rural cottage industries
The new services are the beginning of a complete overhaul of capacity to rural communities.
Commsworld, which claims to be the UK’s largest independent network provider, said the high capacity these areas now have will also allow Alncom to continue to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to village halls for free in the county.
Steve Wood, of Commsworld, said: “We have delivered five optical connections in total, with one being put in place in just two weeks.
"As a result, we together with Alncom are fulfilling our pledge to connect remote communities, situated anywhere in Northumberland, to high capacity, resilient, and future-proofed pure fibre connectivity.
“These new connections are just the beginning of Commsworld and Alncom’s vision to help provide all the socially inclusive benefits that better broadband connections bring to schools, businesses, community organisations and resident groups in not only Northumberland but also to the most remote rural areas across the country.”
Stephen Pinchen, of Alncom, said: “This really has been a transformational relationship for both parties and an opportunity to use Alncom’s rural knowledge to deliver fibre broadband in record time to the most remote villages and communities.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here