A PRIME development site in Aberdeen which went into administration at the end of last year has been brought to the market.

The Countesswells scheme was established to deliver 3,100 homes at a significant new community to the west of Aberdeen, offering good access to the city centre, Westill and Kingswells.

But the company set up to deliver the project, Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), fell into administration in November, with its difficulties attributed to the impact of the oil and gas sector downturn, which began in 2015, and the disruption brought by the pandemic.

The company was a subsidiary of Stewart Milne Group.

Now Tom MacLennan, Iain Fraser and Chad Griffin, joint administrators of FRP Advisory, have appointed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to market the site.

Around 725 homes have so far been built at Countesswells by Stewart Milne, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Kirkwood and CHAP Homes, while work is believed to be well under way on the construction of a primary school by Aberdeen City Centre.

A further primary school and a secondary school are envisaged for the site, where retail areas, including a neighbourhood shopping centre anchored by a 4,000 square foot Sainsbury’s are planned.

Chris Grinyer, Aberdeen-based managing partner at Shepherd, said: “We are delighted to secure this major instruction to market this substantial prime development site due to our acknowledged established presence and performance in this competitive market sector.

“The local market is showing real signs of improvement, reflecting increased economic activity in the area, and we anticipate that this will result in good interest being generated in Countesswells.”

Mr MacLennan said: “Following on from securing the development site, we are now in a position to bring this unique development to the market. This is an opportunity for developers to acquire a substantial prime development in Aberdeen and progress it to a conclusion.”

Shepherd has been appointed to dispose of circa 78 acres of net developable land in a range of land parcels, for both residential (mainstream and affordable) and commercial usage.