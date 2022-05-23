Name:

Barrie and Ewan Nicolson.

Age:

53 and 47.

What is your business called?

George Nicolson (Decorators) Limited.

Where is it based?

Edinburgh.

What does it produce, what services does it offer?

We are a second-generation family business which was started in 1972 by our father, George Nicolson, in a garage lock-up with his friend Bill Paterson.

Working directly with clients, designers, surveyors, main contractors and architects we deliver an entire painting and decorating package.

To whom does it sell?

Our focus is mainly on the commercial market through redecoration of public houses, hotels and offices. Over the past 20 years, we have branched out into principal contracting within the hotel, restaurant, public house and small to medium-sized office markets.

Some years ago we acquired another painting and decorating business, Henderson & Paterson, originally formed in 1932, which allowed us to move also into the residential and private markets.

What is its turnover?

£2.5 million.

How many employees?

30, including we two.

Our business was closed for approximately three months during the first Covid-19 lockdown, with all employees furloughed and then brought back on a phased return. Despite the support of the Furlough scheme, the lockdown and the subsequent restricted trading for many months afterwards, including a number of employees self isolating, had a severe financial impact on our business.

Staff numbers are slightly lower than before Covid-19 although we have recruited three apprentices since who are all doing very well.

Why did you take the plunge?

We never really considered working anywhere else but in the family business, so as soon as we left school we joined the team as apprentice painter and decorator and office junior respectively. It has been full on ever since and we became joint managing directors after our dad passed away in 2010.

What were you doing before you took the plunge?

We were pupils at Portobello High School.

How did you raise the start-up funding?

There was no start-up funding, just trading income that was reinvested into the business.

What was your biggest break?

Probably the overseas work we won in the 1990s first in the Republic of Ireland through Jury Hotels then from Scottish & Newcastle Brewers when it was opening a chain of Scottish-themed pubs. We undertook around 17 projects in Italy which were then interspersed with projects in Holland, Spain, Sweden, South Africa and Israel. This was a fantastic experience both for the company and all of our tradespeople involved.

A major outcome was that it gave us the skills, and not least the confidence, to run projects and then, later, to become principal contractors here in the UK. It’s not usual for a painting and decorating business to direct sub-contractors from almost every other trade but that is how we have developed and built many successful relationships with clients.

What was your worst moment?

Losing our dad on 10 November 2010 at the age of 64. He had built the company from nothing but an idea and he left us a great legacy. He would always listen to both of our opinions on how things should be done but his wisdom was the fulcrum of the business. The passing of Freddie Blues in June 2011 and Tam Blyth in March 2020, both of whom were valued and long serving members of the company, was tragic for their families and everyone associated with our business.

What do you most enjoy about running the business?

Business can be tough at times but doing work with an aesthetic value means that you can take pride in what you produce. It’s harder to get that same sense of satisfaction working in the office but it is always pleasing to win new contracts and then completing them for happy customers. There is also enjoyment in watching the personal growth of our apprentices, both in their skills and as people. Our business is always evolving and we take pride in re-investing profits in training to assist our workforce to develop their skills and become capable of more senor positions in the company.

What are your ambitions for the business?

This year marks the 50th anniversary of our founding as a family business. Between us we have seven children aged between 10 and 22, none of whom, at least at this stage, are interested in following us into the business. We don’t blame them for that because it can often be a tough gig. As to the future, our minds are open; we rule nothing in or out, though, with a good trading year just behind us following the difficulties of Covid-19, we are clear that the stronger your business, the more choices for its future you have in front of you.

What are your top priorities?

To maintain the standards of service which have won us a strong reputation in the industry and, we believe, the regard of our peers. Just as important is to continue to grow and develop with our shareholders, including director Jeremy Tempest-Mitchell, contracts manager Andrew Scotland and fellow shareholder and site manager Robert Oliver. Michael Taylor, site manager, joined us when he was only 18, his late father, Bill Paterson, was a close friend to George and were it not for him there would likely not have been a George Nicolson Decorators. Crucially, we will continue to work with our time-served operatives and apprentices: We know we would be nowhere without them, and we hope to add to our highly skilled squad should the right people become available. Last, we would not survive the uproar if we didn’t also give a shout-out to our amazing mum, Margaret, 75, who still works in the office from time to time.

What could the Westminster and/or Scottish governments do that would help?

The Scottish government could do a lot more to help companies in the construction sector by encouraging young people at school to take on apprenticeships. We feel that our industry, and the painting and decorating sector in particular, one of the “biblical trades”, is not promoted as it should be. Young people should be given more guidance from schools that for those with the right attitude, painting and decorating is an important trade that leads to a fulfilling career. There are 13 members of staff within our company today who served their apprenticeship with us and fulfil rolls within the organisation from qualified tradesperson to director/shareholder.

What was the most valuable lesson that you learned?

Building trust and communicating with people is vital. We have both been through First Aid mental health training which really opens your mind to the importance of listening to people and never giving up on them too soon.

How do you relax?

Spending time with our families, golfing and enjoying the successes and, maybe not so much, the failures, of our beloved football team.