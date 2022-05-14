London-headquartered KultraLab is opening a new "product hub" in Edinburgh in a move that will double its workforce with the creation of 25 jobs.

The company, which uses behavioural science and artificial intelligence (AI) to help build better workforces, has received more than £2 million from Scottish investment syndicate Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise to support the new development. The hub will be home to engineering and product development teams focused on delivering KultraLab’s behavioural change platform.

“The way in which people work has changed dramatically, around the globe and in every sector," KultraLab founder and chief executive Steve Baggi said. "This is a massive space for companies such as ours offering services to help organisations manage these changes.

“We have a number of major advantages: everything we do is driven by science, and we focus closely on the consumer sector, where we have extensive and long-standing connections. With our new funding we are well placed to reach scale very quickly.”

Formed in 2019, KultraLab aims to transform how employees engage, learn and perform by combining behavioural science, mobile communications, AI personalised learning and cultural and performance analytics. Its product has been validated by more than 100 consumer businesses.

Stuart McKee, chairman at Kelvin Capital, said: “KultraLab’s highly experienced management team has rapidly created a new technology that has already secured major buy-in from the consumer sector and is set to accelerate its growth with this new investment.

“Choosing Edinburgh as its location for product and technology development is a tremendous endorsement of the skills available to the marketplace and we are delighted to be early-stage backers of the business and its board and look forward to working with them to achieve their ambitious plans.”