Glasgow-based technology developer Akari Solutions is enhancing its environmental credentials with the launch of a new app that allows individuals to track their carbon footprint as part of their organisation’s overall sustainability goals.

Akari co-founder and managing director Margaret Totten said whereas most technology solutions aim to cut carbon generated through business supply chains, EnviroTrak focuses on the day-to-day activities of people within an organisation. Information such as work-related travel is fed back to a central hub that allows leaders to identify where they can take action to reduce harmful outputs.