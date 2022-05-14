By Ian McConnell

National fish and chip shop supplier and fast-food wholesaler T.Quality is expanding its Scottish business and creating jobs with a move into a redeveloped 22,540 sq ft logistics unit at Hillington Park, after acquiring Glasgow-based Morrison’s Foodservices in March.

T.Quality has 15 staff at Hillington Park, with Morrison’s having had smaller premises on the industrial estate's Earl Haig Road. The move will “see the creation of 20 new jobs to begin, with further expansion planned in the coming months and years ahead” by T.Quality, Hillington Park noted.

It added: "The completed £1.9m Carnegie Road redevelopment at Hillington Park will see a dilapidated 1950s site turned into an energy-efficient, modern logistics unit with new internal offices and a redesigned and enlarged service yard that meets modern HGV (heavy goods vehicle) usage standards.

"The redevelopment, which was designed with improved energy efficiency at its core will reduce energy consumption by 79% compared to the building’s previous condition through enhanced insulation, LED (light-emitting diode) lighting, air-source heat pump efficient heating and removal of gas appliances. In business terms these improvements will result in a typical saving of £6,000 in costs each year."

T.Quality, which was founded in the 1920s in Hull, now operates 12 distribution centres around the UK and supplies and delivers products to fast food-outlets, care homes and the wholesale fishmarket industry.

Mike Crees, managing director of T.Quality, said: “We are delighted to be able to move into our own customer logistics facility following our acquisition of Morrison's Foodservices. The new site in Hillington Park is the largest of all our depots and shows the exciting potential and plans which we will be laying down in Scotland. The site and our acquisition of Morrison’s Foodservices is truly a game changer for how we will operate in Scotland and really is an exciting opportunity for T. Quality. We will be able to add further capacity to our operation which will see us deliver to the whole of Scotland, but it will also help enhance our customer service levels with increased delivery dates.”