EDINBURGH Airport has announced direct flights between Edinburgh and two Norwegian for the first time since before the pandemic.

Loganair returned to EDI this month with the Bergen and Stavanger services, running three flights a week to each city.

Flights to Stavanger take-off Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Bergen take-off Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Both places are home to spectacular fjords while Bergen, Norway’s second largest city, is a hub for culture and history, with excellent nightlife and a famed arts scene. Stavanger is packed with colour, white sandy beaches, and some of Norway’s top restaurants.

While there's so much to see and do in these fascinating, vibrant cities, those looking to venture further and explore Northern Norway can connect easily via Loganair’s codeshare partnership with Norwegian regional airline, Widerøe.

Kate Sherry, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Seeing these routes return to Edinburgh with Loganair is further evidence that things are really moving in the right direction as we continue our strong recovery.

“Welcoming back more routes between Edinburgh and Norway allows us to enhance connectivity for leisure and business passengers from both countries.

“For us it’s about offering passengers choice, and we’re excited to work with Loganair on helping people experience all Bergen and Stavanger have to offer.”

The two direct services mark Loganair’s first international routes from Edinburgh Airport since 2019, and the first international route launches in the airlines 60th anniversary year.

Both routes are operated by an Embraer 145 jet, and fares to Bergen and Stavanger start at £99.86 including 15kg luggage allowance and a mandatory carbon offset charge as part of Loganair’s sustainable flying programme called GreenSkies.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are really excited to launch the recommencement of our international services between Edinburgh and the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Stavanger.

“As we start to see European travel strengthen as summer approaches, it is the ideal time to bring back two services that were, pre-pandemic, incredibly popular for both leisure and business travellers looking to enjoy all that Edinburgh, Bergen and Stavanger have to offer.”

Move to demolish landmark

A PLANNING application has been submitted to demolish a landmark Glasgow city centre building and replace it with a £75 million office development with ground-floor retail space.

Originally constructed in the mid-1960s, Princes House was formerly home to Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently Barclays.

​Call for net zero firms to pay lower taxes

COMPANIES that achieve net zero should benefit from a lower corporation tax rate than those that have not achieved that target business leaders have said.

The Institute of Directors said the Government could use the introduction of the new rate to encourage firms to support the official drive for the UK to cut emissions to zero, net of amounts absorbed by 2050.

