IT IS Scotland's only gold mine, nestled in the hills near Tyndrum and on the brink of reaching new levels of production.

Output at the London-listed Scotgold Resources' Cononish mine is set to double by the end of this year.

The firm's fortunes have been turned around by Western Australian industry veteran Phil Day taking over the role of chief executive.

Scotland's first commercial gold mining company plans to more than double its gold output to an annual rate of 23,500 ounces by next year as it hailed record levels of gold concentrate production.

HeraldScotland: Phil Day took over last year.Phil Day took over last year.

Scotgold Resources said in an update to the City production totalled 1,257 oz of gold and 5,881 oz of silver for the first three months of 2022, with gold currently being mined at a rate of 9,910 oz per year, increasing to 17,500 oz this month.

Over the year, shares have risen from 49.5p to 65p, and in March it achieved record levels of gold concentrate production, at over 160 tonnes.