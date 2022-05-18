THE Herald is to recognise the best use of communications in business at one of the country’s leading awards ceremonies.

The Excellence in Communications Award in the Glasgow Business Awards, hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, is open to any business that has developed a fully integrated, dynamic and innovative communication strategy.

Judges are looking for the best communication strategy and implementation including design, range, techniques and channels, both offline and online as well as effective implementation.

The awards are scheduled for October.

Communication can be with staff, customers, partners, suppliers and new markets to promote effective communication of the business, services and products.

Communication channels can be website, video, mobile, games, social media, advertising, email, and printed material and should be able to be monitored and measured to ensure effectiveness.

Last year’s Excellence in Communications winner was Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest restaurant, which was presented by Herald business editor Ian McConnell.

The Royal Bank of Scotland is main sponsor of the awards, and The Herald is media partner.

Glasgow's Favourite Business, sponsored by The Herald's sister publication Glasgow Times and voted for by the public, will also return for 2022.

Richard Muir, deputy chamber chief executive, said: “We look forward to announcing more details of the awards and welcoming applications in the countdown to our live event in October.”