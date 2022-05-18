THE Herald is to recognise the best use of communications in business at one of the country’s leading awards ceremonies.
The Excellence in Communications Award in the Glasgow Business Awards, hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, is open to any business that has developed a fully integrated, dynamic and innovative communication strategy.
Judges are looking for the best communication strategy and implementation including design, range, techniques and channels, both offline and online as well as effective implementation.
Communication can be with staff, customers, partners, suppliers and new markets to promote effective communication of the business, services and products.
READ MORE: Glasgow Business Awards set to celebrate city's success stories
Communication channels can be website, video, mobile, games, social media, advertising, email, and printed material and should be able to be monitored and measured to ensure effectiveness.
Last year’s Excellence in Communications winner was Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest restaurant, which was presented by Herald business editor Ian McConnell.
The Royal Bank of Scotland is main sponsor of the awards, and The Herald is media partner.
Glasgow's Favourite Business, sponsored by The Herald's sister publication Glasgow Times and voted for by the public, will also return for 2022.
Richard Muir, deputy chamber chief executive, said: “We look forward to announcing more details of the awards and welcoming applications in the countdown to our live event in October.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here