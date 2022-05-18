By Ian McConnell

A holiday park lodge in Scotland which has been put up for sale is expected to fetch more than £500,000, which park operator Cove UK believes would be a “record price”.

The lodge, which is described as having a “state-of-the-art” kitchen and floor-to-ceiling glass walls, looks out over Loch Lomond.

The Omar Heritage Lodge is situated within the Loch Lomond Holiday Park.

Cove UK said: “Completed in 2018, the Omar Heritage Lodge, was inspired by the natural surroundings and designed with the spectacular scenery in mind. This allows it to fit seamlessly into the landscape of the holiday park which is nestled within the beautiful Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.”

Gordon Walker, who is handling the sale of The Omar Heritage Lodge on behalf of Cove UK’s Loch Lomond Holiday Park, said: “Every aspect of this holiday home has been designed with luxury and style in mind creating one of the most exclusive lodges available in Scotland.

“The sale of this property offers a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a holiday home in a truly stunning location, offering an abundance of top-class tourism and recreational pursuits on its doorstep.”

He added: “Rarely available on a holiday home plot is an enclosed private garden, perfect for entertaining in the summer months and, as lodges of this style don’t come up for sale that often, we expect it to attract a number of interested parties from domestic as well as overseas buyers.”