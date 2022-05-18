Chivas Brothers has toasted The Glenlivet master distiller Alan Winchester as he retires after an “illustrious” 48-year career.

The company also announced the appointment of a new team of The Glenlivet makers, comprising distillers and a cask expert who will continue Mr Winchester's legacy.

Mr Winchester moved into an ambassadorial role for its single malt brand in 2018, and his retirement brings the role to an end.

He was also recently honoured with The Spirit of Speyside Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his work in the whisky industry.

Lisa Glen and Kevin Reid

The Glenlivet’s new distillery manager, Lisa Glen, will be spearheading the new makers team alongside lead distiller, Kevin Reid and Chivas Brothers cask expert, Kevin Balmforth.

Ms Glen began her career as an engineer in the Merchant Navy before becoming a distillery operations technician and later team leader at The Glenlivet, where she oversaw the operations and processes of the plant for eight years.

Mr Winchester entered the industry in 1975 as a distillery guide at the Glenfarclas Distillery and over the following decades held positions at Strathisla, Glen Keith, Aberlour and many more distilleries. In 2002, he was promoted to distilling manager at Chivas Brothers.

Throughout his career, he has represented Chivas Brothers in various industry bodies, in which his roles have included; president at the Management Committee of Malt Distillers Association of Scotland, chairman of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling Scottish Section, and director of Combination of Rothes Distillers.

In 2009, he took on the highly esteemed position of Master Distiller of The Glenlivet.

Mr Winchester said: “Taking on the role of master distiller of The Glenlivet was truly an honour.

“Representing such a revered, quintessential Single Malt has been nothing short of a privilege. It has been a real joy to promote Scotch around the world especially to a new generation of drinkers who have enabled us to broaden the boundaries of what Scotch whisky can be.

“Our audience is constantly evolving their ideas and attitudes which in turn pushes the industry to diversify and innovate the craft in new and interesting ways. The future of Scotch is very bright and I look forward to watching what happens next - with a dram in hand of course.”

