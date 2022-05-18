By Ian McConnell

VENERABLE Glasgow Italian eatery Eusebi's is to expanding with the launch of a new café and bakery in the University of Glasgow’s recently opened Advanced Research Centre (ARC).

Eusebi Café and Bakery, the newest venture from the family team behind the original Deli and Restaurant on Park Road in Glasgow's west end, is opening in June in the university's new, £116 million flagship research building.

The new café and bakery will offer a "light" version of Eusebi’s food and drink offering.

Initially opening to both the public and the university community from Monday to Friday, it is hoped that later in the year, Eusebi’s Café & Bakery will extend its opening hours to evenings and weekends.

Eusebi's said: "Customers will be able to enjoy the full range from Eusebi’s own bakery, freshly made sandwiches and salad dishes, Italian coffee with locally-sourced Mossgiel organic milk and other cold and hot drinks. The venue will also offer some other best sellers to take home like many of Eusebi’s own fresh pasta products, including 'yesterday’s lasagna' as well as vegetarian and vegan options."

The business describes itself as "an Italian family story which has developed over 40 years in Glasgow".

It added that, aside from an offsite bakery situated in the original Eusebi Shettleston shop, which is closed to the public, the new café and bakery venue within the ARC marks the first ever expansion of the brand beyond the doors of the West End Deli and Restaurant.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi’s, said: “It is a pleasure and privilege to be announcing the news of our new café bakery at the ARC – it is an incredible place, and we are so proud to be playing our own small part in fuelling world-changing research.

“This partnership has come very naturally to us as many of our own values align directly with those of the University of Glasgow. Serving our community and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and what we will endeavour to deliver within this new venue."

She added: "Located not far from the sights of the West End, and directly overlooking Kelvingrove Park, Eusebi Café and Bakery at the ARC will also be a place where customers can pop in and pick up a coffee and light bite on the move.

“We so look forward to welcoming customers old and new, researchers, academics and more to our new venue this May.”

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Eusebi's in the ARC. In delivering our campus development programme, as we launch fantastic new facilities for teaching, research and engagement, the University of Glasgow is committed to creating spaces which bring benefit to our local community.

"Working with excellent local businesses such as Eusebi's is a key priority for us, and I know our staff and students are very much looking forward to the opening of the new cafe."