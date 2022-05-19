A NEW rail station is to open at a Borders village on the east coast Scotland to England line for the first time in 50 years.

In the week before the new Reston Station opens there have been more than 17,000 reservations for future travel on the Newcastle to Edinburgh TransPennine Express service.

On Monday, May 23 the 6.16am TPE service from Edinburgh will stop at Reston Station, the first passenger service to arrive in the village in half a century.

The rail firm said it is a "landmark moment for the local surrounding community".

Reston, near Eyemouth, will welcome back its first passenger service in 50 years.

Matthew Golton, TPE managing director, said: “We are honoured that our 6.16am service from Edinburgh will be the first service to stop at Reston Station in more than 50 years and we’re delighted that this service, introduced in December, has boosted connectivity across communities in the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

“It’s fantastic to see that hundreds of customers have already bought advanced tickets to travel from Reston Station and we can’t wait to welcome them on-board so they can experience travelling on our modern Nova trains."

Reston Station. Image: Network Rail.

Mr Golton added: “To mark this landmark re-opening of Reston Station, we’ve introduced special introductory fares that are available to buy through the TPE website. We hope customers take advantage of these fantastic offers and enjoy travelling on these services."

The new services operate in each direction seven times per day between Edinburgh – Berwick-upon-Tweed (calling at Dunbar and, as from Monday, Reston) and five times per day between Edinburgh - Newcastle (calling at Dunbar, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnmouth, Morpeth and as of Monday, Reston, with limited calls at Cramlington).

Passenger volumes of these services grew by 50 per cent in the past four months on these services as customers take advantage of the new connectivity.

Latest figures also show customers are continuing to return to rail, with passenger numbers now at 79 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

TPE has introductory fares from £2.70 for travel until August 22.