Analysis

AS expected, and outlined in our recent article, there was no mention of an update to the Employment Bill in last week’s Queen’s Speech.

Reports of the Government’s plans to postpone giving workers more predictable employment, the right to flexible terms, better protection for pregnant employees, and a single agency to enforce workers’ rights proved correct.

Now the recruitment, employment, and umbrella industries are loudly rounding on the Government for failing to deliver.

Chris Bryce, CEO of the Freelancer and Contractor Services Association (FCSA), said, “It’s a missed opportunity from the government that they didn’t heed the industry’s call to introduce much-needed regulation for the umbrella sector.

“We absolutely support the introduction of effective regulation in the professional employment services sector, as we believe it will further strengthen standards in the industry, ensuring businesses comply with the spirit and letter of the law and thus better protect workers.”

James Poyser, CEO of inniAccounts and founder of offpayroll.org.uk states: “The Single Enforcement Body (SEB) was due to be announced in the Queen’s Speech today in the Employment Bill, but it was notable by its absence. It’s unfathomable as to why this government has not prioritised the creation of the SEB, and the regulation of the umbrella company industry as well as other repugnant practices related to employment rights such as slavery. It delivers a brutal message of indifference to hard working, self-starters from gig economy workers to consultant GPs and private sector contractors.”

Sophie Vanhegan, partner at law firm GQ|Littler, said: “Yet another delay to the Employment Bill inevitably leads to continued uncertainty for employers, who have been unable to determine whether their policies and practices need to be updated in readiness for the proposed changes.

“A lot of large corporates have already gone ahead and put similar measures of their own in place. In the absence of legislation, the current tight labour market is generating change in and of itself. Employers competing for talent are leading the way in the absence of these changes coming through changes to the law.

“However, many employers we speak to would welcome a level playing field on these issues and would welcome the government taking the lead on employment rights.”