By Scott Wright

A SCOTTISH biscuit company that has won investment from Dragons’ Den stars Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones has secured a listing deal with Waitrose.

The Drinks Bakery, which was founded by food lover and entrepreneur Andy Murray in 2016, will see its range of premium savoury snacks appear on shelf at the deli counters in 230 stores of the upmarket grocer across the UK.

The listing, believed to be worth seven figures, is the latest high-profile deal to be secured by the company, following contracts with Selfridges, Liberty of London and Claridge’s Hotel. The Drinks Bakery also exports to Europe, Canada, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Murray said: “I keep having to pinch myself that this is all really happening, it’s going to be fantastic to see our Drinks Bakery range on the Waitrose shelves and online. We’ve been working hard to grow the brand over the last few years and this news is a massive step-change for the business.

“I’m a lifelong foodie and growing up my mum would make her own savoury snacks to pair with the aperitifs she and dad would enjoy.

“My vision in founding this company was to raise the bar on the common savoury snack and create thoughtful and delicious snacks to match and complement different drinks, from wine and whisky to gin and craft beer, to mention just a few.”