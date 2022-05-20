By Scott Wright

ABERDEIN Considine has merged with one of Edinburgh’s oldest law firms.

The Aberdeen-based firm has effectively taken over Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, which is based in the west end of the city and can trace its roots back to the 1800s.

Russel+Aitken had around 20 staff, and provides a wide range of legal services, with a focus on residential property and estate agency, private client services and dispute resolution. It also has a lender services division, which is active in volume conveyancing, re-mortgages, secured loans and further advances.

Aberdein Considine, which was established in 1981, offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients in Scotland and England. It operates in around 70 practice areas, including family law, private client, employment law, corporate, commercial real estate and dispute resolution.

Further to the merger, the enlarged firm, which will trade as Aberdein Considine, will have more than 480 employees, and a turnover of around £32 million. All Russel+Aitken staff in Edinburgh will transfer to Aberdein Considine, including its two equity partners, Dianne Paterson and Alan Jones. The two will join Aberdein Considine as consultants.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner of Aberdein Considine, said: “Russel+Aitken Edinburgh is an incredibly well-respected firm, with a loyal client bank. Dianne Paterson has served clients in a professional and caring manner over a long and successful career.

“As managing partner of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh, and a former ESPC director, she has also built around her a hardworking, loyal and client focused team. The values of Russel+Aitken Edinburgh LLP are very closely aligned with those of Aberdein Considine.”

Ms Law added: “We feel a sense of pride that Dianne Paterson and Alan Jones have chosen Aberdein Considine to continue the Russel+Aitken Edinburgh promise of delivering the best legal service possible to every client. Whilst many medium sized firms continue to choose to go down the commercial route, our strategic plan is to remain a full service law firm and to strengthen our teams and service offering in Central Scotland.”

Ms Paterson said: “We are excited to be joining forces with a firm of Aberdein Considine’s calibre. We are looking forward to strengthening and expanding the legal services available to our existing clients.”

She added: “We view this as a coming together of two like-minded firms, and see a strong future ahead of us. We welcome the opportunity to offer additional in-house services to our loyal clients, and will be pleased to help to link our clients to the expertise available in one of Scotland’s largest and best-known legal firms.”