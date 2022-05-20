A Scottish nursery has been forced to close after being linked to a possible outbreak of E.coli O157.

NHS Borders has been working to limit the spread of the bacterial infection after a number of children were affected at Cherrytrees nursery in Hawick.

All staff members and children who attended the nursery and may have been exposed to the bacteria have been asked to stay at home to prevent the illness from spreading.

No date has been set for the nursery to reopen, but the health board said it would open as soon as was "practical".

Director of Public Health, Dr Tim Patterson said: “I want to reassure people that the measures we are taking are preventative in order to limit the spread of this infection.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management and staff of Cherrytrees in Hawick for their cooperation in this process.”

The health boss urged parents whose children have attended the nursery from May 9, to contact a GP if they develop any common symptoms of the infection.

What is E.Coli?

Escherichia coli 0157, commonly abbreviated to E.coli, is a bacterial infection that can lead to severe stomach pain, bloody diarrhoea and kidney failure.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally fever. About half of people with the infection will have bloody diarrhoea.

People usually notice symptoms three to four days after they have been infected, but symptoms can start any time between one and 14 days afterwards.

Symptoms can last for up to two weeks.