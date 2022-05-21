By Ian McConnell
RETAIL sales in Great Britain rebounded unexpectedly in April, official figures revealed yesterday, but they remain weak on a longer-term view and consumer confidence has hit an all-time low amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Office for National Statistics said yesterday that retail sales volumes had risen 1.4 per cent month-on-month in April. A poll of economists by Reuters had indicated an expectation that sales volumes would have fallen by 0.2%. Retail sales volumes declined by 1.2% in March, with the previous estimate of a 1.4% decline having been revised in the latest figures.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Futile hankering after long-lost Empire by Brexiters but numbers tell real story
However, comparing the February to April period with the preceding three months, retail sales volumes were down 0.3%, and the ONS noted: “This continues the downward trend since summer 2021.”
Food store sales volumes rose 2.8% month-on-month in April. Non-food store sales volumes declined by 0.6%.
Non-store retailing sales volumes rose by 3.7% in April, boosted by demand for clothing. This category is predominantly sales by online retailers.
READ MORE: Brexit: Ian McConnell: Boris Johnson must heed fears his bonfire could make UK goods ‘unsellable’ in Europe
GfK’s closely watched UK consumer confidence index, the latest reading for which was published yesterday, dropped by two points to -40 in May, its lowest since records began in 1974.
Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said: “The GfK consumer confidence barometer recorded a headline score of -40 in May, the worst since our records began in 1974. This comes as UK unemployment hits a 50-year low with vacancies outnumbering job-seekers for the first time, and [with] inflation peaking at a 40-year high driven by soaring food and fuel bills. May’s result is one point lower than the previous record [low] set in July 2008 when the headline score plunged to -39. This means consumer confidence is now weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis.”
He added: “Even the Bank of England is pessimistic, with Governor Andrew Bailey this week offering no hope of tackling inflation.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here