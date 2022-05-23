By Scott Wright
Highland construction company WGC (Scotland) has been acquired by an Inverness-based investment group.
WGC will continue as a standalone entity within GEG Capital, which has pledged to support its existing management team to grow the business in the social housing, industrial and commercial construction sectors.
All 60 employees will be retained further to the deal, though managing director Dougal Murray will step down to retire later this year. Mr Murray will be replaced by the company’s commercial managing director Rhona Donnelly.
WGC, founded as William Gray Construction in 2001, counts Albyn Housing, Cairn Housing Association, Highland Council and Highland Housing Alliance among its clients.
Ms Donnelly said: “Joining the GEG Capital group of companies is a great opportunity for a Highland-based and Highland-focused construction company like WGC.
“We have a young, ambitious management team who I’m sure will prosper with the additional support, expertise and training opportunities that will come with our acquisition.”
Jia MacKenzie, director of GEG Capital, said: “The acquisition of WGC Scotland by GEG Capital gives us further breadth to our expertise as we continue to grow the portfolio.
"The skills that the WGC team offer present opportunity for growth within the industry and the support from the management team is in place to ensure that they release that growth potential.”
