AN APPLICATION has been submitted to demolish a landmark Glasgow city centre building and replace it with a £75 million office development with ground-floor retail space.

Originally constructed in the mid-1960s, Princes House was formerly home to Lloyds Banking Group, and more recently Barclays. Located in Glasgow’s central business district, it occupies a prominent corner plot on Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street.

Horseshoe Bar owner issues cost warning

TWO of the UK’s biggest pub companies have warned that surging energy, food and wage costs will have an impact on earnings, as official figures showed inflation had reached its highest-rate in 40 years in April.

Mitchells & Butlers has an estate of more than 1,700 pubs,

Mitchells & Butlers, which runs a vast portfolio including Glasgow’s Horseshoe Bar, said cost inflation poses a “major challenge to the hospitality sector as a whole”, while Marston’s narrowed pre-tax losses.

​Former rail chief in ScotRail safety call over Stonehaven trains

A FORMER rail company director has raised concerns over the continued use of the model of train involved in the Stonehaven crash, calling for speed limits to be introduced for the trains until they are removed from service.

John Carson, pictured, whose concerns have been echoed by ASLEF.

Former Network Rail maintenance director John Carson, who was also connected to the Paddington inquiry, has raised safety issues over the continued use of the High Speed Train locomotives and carriages like those in the Scottish derailment.

Net zero firms should pay lower taxes

COMPANIES that achieve net zero should benefit from a lower corporation tax rate than those that have not achieved that target business leaders have said.

This office is made from recycled materials. Getty Images.

The Institute of Directors said the Government could use the introduction of the new rate to encourage firms to support the official drive for the UK to cut emissions to zero, net of amounts absorbed by 2050.

Rail service returns to village after 50 years

A NEW rail station is to open at a Borders village on the east coast Scotland to England line for the first time in 50 years.

The new Reston Station. Network Rail

In the week before the new Reston Station opens there have been more than 17,000 reservations for future travel on the Newcastle to Edinburgh TransPennine Express service.

