A 'LANDMARK' building in Glasgow’s east end is in line for a £1.7 million refurbishment.
Regeneration project Clyde Gateway has revealed plans to “breathe new life” into Olympia House in Bridgeton Cross, with the development of 350,000 square metres of modern and flexible office space.
The refurbishment of what will become New Olympia House will be carried out by Redpath Construction. The project will see the contractor conserve elements of the two-storey red sandstone building while creating open-plan floors, a double-height upper level and new public entrance; a platform lift will also be installed to improve accessibility.
New Olympia House, located on Olympia House just off London Road, is a former Salvation Army Citadel. Clyde Gateway, which also developed the Albus building nearby, acquired the building, a former headquarters of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, in December 2020.
Ian Manson, chief executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “It’s great to see work starting on transforming another historic building in Bridgeton and adding new premises to bring more jobs to the country’s fastest growing business hub.
“While preserving its heritage and original features, New Olympia House will be a contemporary commercial space that has exceptional walking, cycling and public transport links, with regular trains serving the adjacent Bridgeton station.”
Susan Cardwell, marketing and business development manager at Redpath, said: “This will be a challenging and exciting project that will transform a well-known building in Glasgow into a modern office setting, while retaining all of the character of the original Olympia House.
“Redpath is currently delivering a refurbishment of Bridgeton Health Centre and we are looking forward to beginning work at New Olympia House to support the continued regeneration of Glasgow’s East End.”
