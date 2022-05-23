Braehead Shopping Centre has hailed the opening of H&M’s new store at the mall.

It includes a new “bespoke interior, with an emphasis on creating a warmer and more relaxed environment”.

The upgraded store comes as the retailer steps up investment in both its physical and digital stores, with a "renewed focus on the integrated customer experience, as well as sustainability".

H&M has relocated from its former unit to a new ground floor space, spanning 17,000 sq ft, on a 10-year lease.

To celebrate the opening, H&M will collaborate with Glasgow-based talent and businesses over the coming months, for a series of in-store events and projects.

Steve Gray, of Braehead owner Global Mutual, said: “Our centre team and shoppers will be delighted to see H&M open the doors to its upgraded store. This is a brand with whom we’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship, and we are incredibly excited to support them on the next stage of their journey with us.”

Toni Galli, of H&M, said: “We can’t wait to show our customers our brand-new store in Glasgow. At H&M, we always look to proactively invest and support the local communities where we operate, so by tapping into the fabric of Glasgow, we hope to achieve this.

“Our aim is to offer our customers a modern and meaningful shopping experience were style, creativity and culture are celebrated, and we are confident that our new Glasgow store will offer exactly this.”

Building in east end to be revamped

A 'LANDMARK' building in Glasgow’s east end is in line for a £1.7 million refurbishment.

Regeneration project Clyde Gateway has revealed plans to “breathe new life” into Olympia House in Bridgeton Cross, with the development of 350,000 square metres of modern and flexible office space.

Chance to improve working conditions missed

AS expected, and outlined in our recent article, there was no mention of an update to the Employment Bill in last week’s Queen’s Speech.

Reports of the Government’s plans to postpone giving workers more predictable employment, the right to flexible terms, better protection for pregnant employees, and a single agency to enforce workers’ rights proved correct.

