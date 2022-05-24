By Ian McConnell

THE company developing the Cononish gold mine in Argyll has now drawn down £1.2 million of loans aimed at fast-tracking its ramping up of production at the site near Tyndrum.

And Scotgold Resources anticipates the remaining £1.8m of the total £3m of loans, from a syndicate of high-net-worth investors through an agreement with Swiss group Fern Wealth, will be fully drawn down by June 30.

Reiterating the target output and timescale it indicated back in April when it unveiled the agreement with Fern Wealth to procure loan funding of up to £3m, Scotgold said yesterday it intends to use the proceeds received “to fast-track...optimisation initiatives to achieve a gold production run rate of [circa] 23,500oz (ounces) [per annum] by the end of Q1 2023”. The firm produced 1,257 ounces of gold and 5,881 ounces of silver at Cononish in the first quarter of this year.

Scotgold said the £1.2m of loans had enabled it to improve its working capital position and to “be able to finalise the purchase of the tailings thickener”, aimed at improving “throughput and recoveries of concentrate product in the processing plant”. The firm's plans also include enhancing efficiencies at the underground mine to ensure continuous operations and the design, construction and commissioning of an ore sorter at the processing plant between the crushing unit and the mill.

In March, Scotgold secured a short-term, £250,000 loan facility with Bridge Barn, a company owned and controlled by non-executive director Nathaniel Le Roux, to cover working capital requirements.

It said this had “been impacted by the delay in shipment of the company’s gold concentrate from port” because of “macro and geopolitical events in March 2022 impacting global shipping lines”. However, it added this loan facility had now been repaid in full, with interest, “utilising revenues from...April 2022 gold concentrate sales which totalled just over £1 million for the month”.