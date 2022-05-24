THE ONYX building in Glasgow has secured a prestigious British Council of Offices accolade.

The building at 215 Bothwell Street was given the Award for Best Refurbished/Recycled Workplace in Scotland after CEG managed a £5 million investment to reimagine the historic building last year.

The BCO awards programme recognises the highest quality developments and sets the standard for excellence in the office sector.

The judges recognised the sustainable and creative approach taken by Glasgow based architects, Cooper Cromar, on behalf of CEG.

The judges also said they were particularly impressed by the newly created entrance projecting out into the streetscape, making the building easily identifiable with a strong architectural presence.

Tenants can also benefit from cycle facilities and health club style shower facilities to encourage sustainable travel.

By refurbishing the existing building, the team was able to "significantly reduce the use of raw materials and limit the embodied carbon emissions that would have been generated through demolition and the production and transportation of new construction materials".

Equipment was upgraded and repurposed and innovative technologies have helped deliver further improvements to energy efficiency helping the building, and the businesses within it, reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

One hundred per cent of the project’s waste was diverted from landfill and, with a focus on phasing out onsite fossil fuels, electricity is supplied through a renewable energy contract. Tenants can also benefit from cycle facilities and health club style shower facilities to encourage sustainable travel.

Grace Lewis, investment manager at CEG, said: “It’s fantastic to secure the prestigious BCO Award for Scotland. We were delighted that ONYX was commended for setting a high standard for delivering sustainable workspace, as well as recognising the design quality and innovation, digital resilience and future-proofing approach we have taken. The win means we are now in the national shortlist against the highest quality office developments across the UK.”

Graham Forsyth, director at Cooper Cromar, said: “ONYX is the home of Cooper Cromar which made the design, and the award win, all the more special.

"The new facilities, including the café and cycling amenities, along with CEG’s approach to health, wellbeing and productivity of those based in its buildings, has created a fantastic working environment for our fast-growing team.

“The rejuvenated building has been delivered to the highest standard and, post-covid, we are embracing a return to the ONYX office.”

Report calls for Scottish Cluster

A NEW report has called on the UK Government to move "immediately" to give the green light to the Scottish carbon capture and storage cluster.

The Scottish Cluster was overlooked for two English schemes last year “despite Scotland’s significant supply chain and infrastructure advantages”.

Major plans for Scottish gold mine

THE company developing the Cononish gold mine in Argyll has now drawn down £1.2 million of loans aimed at fast-tracking its ramping up of production at the site near Tyndrum.

And Scotgold Resources anticipates the remaining £1.8m of the total £3m of loans, from a syndicate of high-net-worth investors through an agreement with Swiss group Fern Wealth, will be fully drawn down by June 30.

