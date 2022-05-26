A "HIGH-performing" children's nursery in the Scottish capital has been sold.

Christie & Co, the specialist business property adviser, announced the sale of Pilrig Children’s Nursery in Edinburgh.

Established in 2014, Pilrig Children's Nursery provides care for up 69 children aged six months to five years. It has established "an exceptional local reputation for providing high-quality childcare".

Owned and operated by wife and husband team Jen and Eamon Hegarty since 2014, the nursery boasts a strong overall performance and impressive occupancy levels post-pandemic which have since exceeded that of late 2019/early 2020 as the setting "continues to go from strength to strength".

The couple has taken the decision to retire from the sector and allow a new owner the opportunity to "take the nursery to the next level".

Following a confidential sales process, the setting has been sold to ICP Education, the biggest new entrant to the Scottish market.

Kirsty Ibbott, of ICP Education, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Pilrig Children’s Nursery to ICP Education.

"Jen and Eamon have built a wonderful nursery and a high calibre team over the last eight years. Their commitment to delivering excellent childcare was immediately obvious as soon as we walked through the doors. We are pleased to have added such a well-established nursery to our Scottish region.”

The sale was handled by director, Rosie Adlem, and senior director, Martin Daw, from Christie & Co who work with childcare operators across the Scottish region.

Rosie Adlem said: “The nursery market across Scotland is particularly active at the moment, and we are delighted to have assisted another client with their retirement plans and to introduce an excellent childcare provider who will continue to nurture the business.

"With demand currently so high, we are finding that quality nursery businesses are receiving exceptional levels of interest within a very short timeframe despite a highly confidential process.”

Pilrig Children’s Nursery was sold for an undisclosed price.

