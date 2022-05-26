By Scott Wright
A GLASGOW-based architecture firm has opened a new studio in the city as it celebrates a key milestone.
Employee-owned Collective Architecture has moved into the Bath Street premises in the year it celebrates its 25th birthday.
The new studio, based in Albert Chambers, was designed by the firm's own team. Collective Architecture, which has 43 staff, works on projects ranging from community buildings such as the Larick Centre in Fife to the Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh.
Architect Ewan Imrie, who oversaw the Bath Street project, said: “To have the opportunity to craft a new studio for the team you work with is both an exciting opportunity and great privilege. The design team was highly aware that the space had to work on a functional level, but also had to be a true reflection of our business, our ethos and our collaborative working practice.
"Our process was to distil the true nature and character of Collective Architecture and present this in a calm and welcoming space where our clients and team feel comfortable, motivated, and inspired."
Director Jude Barber: "Our move to a new studio in Glasgow city centre is more than a physical change. Together, we’ve invested in our future, created space for growth and wider engagement between ourselves, clients and collaborators.
"Our business has its roots in Glasgow, has weathered many storms and continues to adapt and evolve. Our team has done a wonderful job in capturing our shared heritage, vision and personality. So, this is also a moment of celebration. The new studio marks 25 years of delivering fascinating buildings, projects and places together - and now provides us the space and fresh energy to create many more.”
Collective Architecture’s work to date includes the development of Calton Hill City Observatory in Edinburgh, Glasgow Women’s Library, Bell Street Stables Housing Development for Wheatley Group, and the Titan Crane in Clydebank.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here