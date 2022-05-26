By Scott Wright

A GLASGOW-based architecture firm has opened a new studio in the city as it celebrates a key milestone.

Employee-owned Collective Architecture has moved into the Bath Street premises in the year it celebrates its 25th birthday.

The new studio, based in Albert Chambers, was designed by the firm's own team. Collective Architecture, which has 43 staff, works on projects ranging from community buildings such as the Larick Centre in Fife to the Granton Waterfront in Edinburgh.

Architect Ewan Imrie, who oversaw the Bath Street project, said: “To have the opportunity to craft a new studio for the team you work with is both an exciting opportunity and great privilege. The design team was highly aware that the space had to work on a functional level, but also had to be a true reflection of our business, our ethos and our collaborative working practice.

"Our process was to distil the true nature and character of Collective Architecture and present this in a calm and welcoming space where our clients and team feel comfortable, motivated, and inspired."

Director Jude Barber: "Our move to a new studio in Glasgow city centre is more than a physical change. Together, we’ve invested in our future, created space for growth and wider engagement between ourselves, clients and collaborators.

"Our business has its roots in Glasgow, has weathered many storms and continues to adapt and evolve. Our team has done a wonderful job in capturing our shared heritage, vision and personality. So, this is also a moment of celebration. The new studio marks 25 years of delivering fascinating buildings, projects and places together - and now provides us the space and fresh energy to create many more.”

Collective Architecture’s work to date includes the development of Calton Hill City Observatory in Edinburgh, Glasgow Women’s Library, Bell Street Stables Housing Development for Wheatley Group, and the Titan Crane in Clydebank.