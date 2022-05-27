Factoring business James Gibb has acquired the residential division of Dundee-based J Reavley, taking the number of properties under management to more than 52,000.

The move comes as James Gibb appoints a new chief executive, David Reid, who steps up from his previous post of deputy chief executive. Mr Reid was the owner of Life Property Management, which was acquired by James Gibb in 2019, and led the restructuring of the business following that deal.