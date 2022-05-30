Brian Duffy is best known as the CEO of Watches of Switzerland Group, the UK’s leading watch retailer, but his career has spanned the globe.

Chatting to Donald Martin, host of the Go Radio Business Show , he explained: “I grew up in Glasgow housing schemes, starting in Castlemilk; that was my upbringing. I became a chartered accountant, which led me into commerce and Playtex. I became their CFO at the relatively young age of 28, then European CFO, so that was us off to Paris.”

By the age of 33, Brian and his family had relocated to the US, where he became the company’s worldwide chief financial officer.

Playtex underwent a leveraged buyout and Brian noted: “That led to us all eventually making important money that changed our lives for sure.”

The company became part the Sara Lee Corporation, which opened up new opportunities . . . and the question of whether to stay in the US. Brian said: “We decided, with ageing parents, we wanted to come back to the UK. I came to London and became MD of Playtex in the UK. My career from then became much more about marketing and branding. My first big marketing project was launching the Wonderbra brand, which was a phenomenal success.”

Brian’s career took an unexpected turn when he decided to go back to college to do a degree in contemporary music.

“I never expected to get to the end of it,” Brian said, “but I wanted to do something I’d always aspired to. Then along came the opportunity to become president of Ralph Lauren. That’s what took me to Geneva for nine years. I had a few more years then came to London. I enjoyed it but there was constant travel: New York, Europe, the Middle East. I left with a view to go into a private, equity-owned business, which eventually led me to join the group I’m with today.”

Asked for top tips for someone in Castlemilk today, Brian said: “The biggest advice, coming from an underprivileged background, is to believe in yourself, never be a victim, don’t ever make it your excuse for not getting there; instead, make it an advantage. Be proud of your background!”