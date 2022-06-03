Where to Buy ApeCoin in the UK

UK Investors' interest in ApeCoin has been so massive that during mint for Otherside NFTs, the Ethereum network crashed - sending gas prices to the roof and breaking down Etherscan. The same had been witnessed during the ApeCoin token launch.

The massive buying pressure for APE tokens has kept their prices on a sustained uptrend and well above their introductory price. ApeCoin DAO - the team behind ApeCoin have also announced that they will be launching new projects, including a potential ApeCoin blockchain.

Looking at all these and ApeCoin’s seemingly promising future, you too might be considering investing in APE coins. But what are some of the best places to invest in ApeCoin in 2022?

Well, this post teaches you everything you need to know about ApeCoin investing in the UK. From how to invest in ApeCoin to what ApeCoin is and its price forecast. We also discuss the top exchanges to invest in ApeCoin in the UK today and tell you how it has performed in the few months it has been around. We even provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to invest in the NFT-focused altcoin.

How to Buy ApeCoin in the UK - 3 Quick Steps

Looking to jump straight to investing in ApeCoin? Use this simple 3-step guide that teaches you how to invest in ApeCoin in the UK via eToro.

Step 1: Create a crypto trader account

Start by registering a crypto trader account on the eToro trading platform. Note that eToro has oversimplified the trader account registration process - it takes less than 10 minutes.

Step 2: Fund the account

Deposit funds into the eToro account you just created. The crypto trading platform will present you with a diverse range of payment options that you can use to fund your account - depending on your country of residence.

Step 3: Buy ApeCoin Cryptocurrency

From the list of cryptocurrencies supported on the crypto trading platform, choose to buy ApeCoin. Enter the amount of APE you wish to buy and initiate the transaction by pressing the “Open Trade” button.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

The Best Place to Buy ApeCoin in the UK

Most crypto exchanges take time, sometimes years, before listing new coins - but not ApeCoin. By the time it launched, the token that most analysts consider a meme coin was already listed with all the popular crypto exchanges. Thanks to the massive buying pressure that has kept its daily trading volumes on the roof.

Where to Buy ApeCoin in the UK

In this guide, we discuss how to buy in ApeCoin via what we consider to be the top exchanges in the UK to invest in ApeCoin in 2022.

eToro - Overall Best Place to Buy ApeCoin in the UK

eToro ranks highest on our list of top exchanges in the UK to invest in ApeCoin because of its user-friendly multi-trader platform. It appeals to expert investors as well as casual and beginner traders. We also feature it here because it integrates highly innovative copy and social trading tools. These make it possible for expert investors to generate passive income from copied trade strategies. Novice traders, on the other hand, get to earn even as they learn how to invest in ApeCoin by copying the trade strategies of successful crypto investors.

The client onboarding process for eToro is also straightforward and its approval is quick. And to start investing in ApeCoin via eToro, you only need to deposit at least $10. Some of the supported payment options on the platform include credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, eWallets (PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller), ACH for US residents, and SOFORT for UK residents. eToro doesn’t charge a deposit processing fee for any of these payment methods.

Other reasons why we consider eToro to be one of the best places to invest in ApeCoin include the transparency of its already competitive fees. The Exchange will only charge you a fixed fee of 1% of the trading amounts. However, you might also pay a variable rollover fee if you choose to trade ApeCoin CFDs.

It also makes it here because it maintains some of the fastest order execution speeds and integrates premium educational content, trading, and risk management tools into its platform.

eToro also provides digital investors with free digital wallets. These include the exchange-based custodial wallet that holds more than 95% of a client’s digital assets in offline vaults. And if you don’t wish to use their exchange-based wallet, you have the option of using their non-custodial mobile wallet app that encrypts and stores the private keys for your ApeCoin in your phone.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Crypto.com - Best Platform in the UK to Buy ApeCoin for High Instant Deposits

Several factors help Crypto.com make it to our list of best places to buy ApeCoin. For starters, it supports a wide range of payment options including credit/debit cards, banks, and some eWallets. But more than supporting this diverse range of payment methods, Crypto.com lets you make higher than average deposits instantly. Here, you can deposit as much $50,000 instantly daily - and the crypto exchange doesn’t charge you a deposit processing fee.

Crypto.com also makes it here because it maintains a highly innovative crypto trading platform. It has consistently ranked among the top 10 most liquid crypto exchanges and supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and ApeCoin trading pairs. It also boasts of maintaining some of the fastest order execution speeds - averaging 3 milliseconds. These make it one of the best places to invest in ApeCoin for active traders.

But the Crypto.com exchange is also quite beginner-friendly. For starters, it has a straightforward client onboarding process with a quick approval time. It has a highly navigable user interface and maintains an affordable minimum deposit of $20. Moreover, it also maintains highly competitive trading fees.

When you invest in ApeCoin through the crypto.com exchange, for instance, you will only have to pay a fixed commission of between 0.4% and 0.1% - based on your 30-trading volume on the platform. And if you had staked a minimum of 5000 CRO (Cronos) tokens on the platform, you get to enjoy a 10% discount on the fees.

You also want to add Crypto.com to your list of top exchanges to invest in ApeCoin because it gives you access to investing programs that earn you passive income. The most common is the Crypto.com staking program that lets you earn interests of up to 14.56% when you stake invested APE coins. You could also use the Crypto.com lending service that lets you borrow up to 50% of the value of your staked coins and pay it back at a competitive interest rate and in equal installments of up to 12 months.

Binance - Best Place to Invest In ApeCoin for Low Trading Fees

Binance is the most liquid crypto exchange in the world. It also maintains some of the fastest order execution speeds. It has one of the largest user bases and is currently available in virtually all the crypto-friendly countries and territories across the world. But it makes it to our list of top exchanges to invest in ApeCoin in 2022 primarily due to its low trading fees.

When investing in ApeCoin via Binance, you will only be required to pay a fixed transaction fee of between 0.1% and 0.04%. And if you choose to pay for this transaction fee with BNB coins, you qualify for a 25% discount which brings these charges down to between 0.75% and 0.03%.

We also consider Binance one of the best places to invest in ApeCoin because it operates one of the most resourceful and user-friendly trading platforms. Like all other popular crypto trading platforms. It has straightforward client onboarding and quick approval processes. It is also easily navigable and the process of investing in ApeCoin is rather easy.

Unlike most other exchanges, however, Binance lists the most diverse range of cryptocurrencies. This translates to one of the widest range ApeCoin trading pairs. Binance will also let you buy ApeCoin instantly. But even more importantly, the exchange integrates a diverse range of premium market research, investor education, and risk management tools.

Other reasons why we added Binance to our list of top exchanges to invest in ApeCoin include the fact that it lets you earn passively. It operates the Binance Savings, Earn, and Staking programs. These are investing programs that let you earn double-digit percentage interest when you lock your invested APE tokens herein for a predetermined period.

We also include Binance here because of its commitment to the safety and security of client personal data and funds. For starters, Binance is quite strict with who has access to its client’s data and won’t share sensitive client information with third parties. Secondly, Binance provides users with two types of digital wallets - the exchange-based wallet that stores private keys in offline vaults and the non-custodial Trust Mobile wallet app.

Thirdly, Binance insures the private keys held in its vaults. At present, the crypto exchange operates the largest private insurance scheme worth more than $1 Billion. It is set aside to reimburse its clients should a breach of its systems result in a loss of digital assets.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

What is ApeCoin (APE)?

ApeCoin is a recently launched cryptocurrency and the utility and governance token for the ApeCoin DAO. Contrary to public opinion, APE tokens were created and availed to the public by the ApeCoin DAO and not Yoga Labs - the team behind the all-popular BAYC NFTs. It, nevertheless, serves as the official and utility token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection.

ApeCoin is also the utility token for the recently launched OtherSide metaverse project by Yuga Labs. And if the ApeCoin DAO or Yuga Labs eventually launches its own blockchain mainnet - as indicated after the Ethereum network crash during the launch of the Otherside project - ApeCoin will most likely become the governance and utility token for that network.

At its core, however, Apecoin is an ERC-20 token built atop the Ethereum infrastructure for use within the rapidly expanding APE ecosystem. According to its developers, the ApeCoin DAO, APE tokens were created to “empower and incentivize a decentralized community building at the forefront of Web3.

The tokens that have a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion ApeCoins launched on 17th March 2022. The majority of these coins, 62%, were given to the ApeCoin community, while Yuga labs, the token launch contributors, and BAYC founders received 16%, 14%, and 8%, respectively.

Is ApeCoin (APE) a Good Investment?

The majority of analysts and investors are of the opinion that ApeCoin is worth investing in because it is relatively new and has a massively promising future. They believe that the many in-network developments APE receive and the media attention that ApeCoins have been receiving will help fuel its value gain. But there also are critics who believe that ApeCoin is all hype and no content. That it will eventually die.

To help you make a decision on whether to buy and invest in ApeCoin today or not, we look at the primary reason to buy the altcoin and the biggest risks to owning APE tokens today.

Reasons to Invest in ApeCoin (APE) Today

Rising use cases: Even though ApeCoin has only been around for a few months, its use cases are quickly spreading beyond the BAYC community and ApeCoin DAO. It has been adopted by Animoca brands and is already the official utility token for the Benji Banana play-to-earn game.

Even though ApeCoin has only been around for a few months, its use cases are quickly spreading beyond the BAYC community and ApeCoin DAO. It has been adopted by Animoca brands and is already the official utility token for the Benji Banana play-to-earn game. Growing ApeCoin ecosystem: The ApeCoin DAO and Yoga Labs are actively working on programs and projects that expand the APE ecosystem. For instance, they are reportedly working on the APE blockchain main net.

The ApeCoin DAO and Yoga Labs are actively working on programs and projects that expand the APE ecosystem. For instance, they are reportedly working on the APE blockchain main net. Massively promising future: ApeCoin boasts of a rapidly growing community of followers. It also enjoys massive support and endorsements from celebrities. All these, alongside a growing ecosystem, are expected to continue fueling its future uptrend.

ApeCoin boasts of a rapidly growing community of followers. It also enjoys massive support and endorsements from celebrities. All these, alongside a growing ecosystem, are expected to continue fueling its future uptrend. APE is highly liquid: You may also consider investing in ApeCoin because it is massively liquid. It has already been listed with virtually all the most popular crypto trading platforms in the world and is also one of the most traded new coins.

Risks to Investing in ApeCoin (APE)

It is a meme coin: Finder, a financial comparison website, recently polled a team of crypto analysts and fintech experts, and more than 75% of these consider ApeCoin a meme coin. You do not want to be the one left holding the bag when all the hype fueling its current value withers.

Finder, a financial comparison website, recently polled a team of crypto analysts and fintech experts, and more than 75% of these consider ApeCoin a meme coin. You do not want to be the one left holding the bag when all the hype fueling its current value withers. Massive volatility: ApeCoin, like all other cryptocurrencies, is massively volatile. Only invest here if you can stomach its tummy-turning price fluctuations.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

ApeCoin (APE) Price

When ApeCoin launched on 17th March 2022, with each APE token selling for $5. The massive investor interest in the coin saw it listed with all the popular crypto trading platforms, including the three top exchanges to buy ApeCoin we have discussed herein. The buyer interest was so huge that in its first 48 hours of active trading, APE trades worth more than $15 Billion were executed.

This helped catapult APE token prices by more than 780% to set its current all-time high of $39 hours after the official launch. This quick uptrend would be followed by a short-lived correction to $9 three days after the peak price was hit, but by the end of that month, APE was back to trading above $15.

Throughout April, ApeCoin traded around $10 before embarking on its biggest rally yet in the last week of the month. It started by setting a new all-time high of $17 on 21st April, dipping below $15 on the following day but correcting and rallying past $26. Much of this hype was in anticipation of the Otherside NFT project mint.

Dying press coverage for the token, withering hype and a contracting crypto market has, however, started having an impact on APE token prices. They have been on a consistent downtrend that saw them dip below their introductory price, albeit briefly, on 11th May.

At the time of writing, ApeCoin is trading around $7 and its daily trading volume ranges between $300 and $800 Million. It has a market capitalization of $2.1 Billion and is ranked the 32nd most valuable cryptocurrency.

ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction & Analysis

Looking into the future, a good number of analysts and investors are optimistic about ApeCoin APE’s price action and an equal number are critical of its possible price action. The most optimistic feel that rising cases of blockchain adoption, the ongoing NFT craze, celebrity endorsements of BAYC NFTs, and the upcoming metaverse explosion will help ApeCoin an uptrend.

Analysts from the ever-bullish Coinquora trading platform, for instance, expect ApeCoin to reach $50 by the end of the year and race to $200 in the next 5 years.

The most fierce ApeCoin token critics, on the other hand, consider APE to be a meme coin. They expect the hype around the token to die down in the coming month as a new craze takes over the crypto market. This, they believe will spell doom for ApeCoin and fuel a downtrend in its token prices.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Ways to Buy in ApeCoin (APE)

There are multiple ways of buying ApeCoin in the UK. Different crypto exchanges have introduced a wide range of payment options that crypto traders from different parts of the world can relate to and use when investing in ApeCoin.

Let us go over the three most common:

How to Buy ApeCoin (APE) With Credit Card and Debit Card

The three top UK exchanges to invest in ApeCoin that we have discussed above - and numerous others across the world - will let you buy APE with credit and debit cards. Most of these won’t charge you a deposit-processing fee. They also maintain attractive minimum/maximum deposit limits and the cash is transferred to your account instantaneously.

How to Buy ApeCoin (APE) With PayPal

You could also buy ApeCoin with PayPal. But seeing that PayPal doesn’t process ApeCoin purchases via their website or mobile app, you need to register an account with a crypto trading platform that accepts PayPal deposits - like eToro. The benefit of investing in ApeCoin with PayPal via eToro is that deposits are free and instantaneous.

How to Buy ApeCoin (APE) Via Bank Account Transfer

Virtually all the best places to invest in ApeCoin will let you buy the altcoin with bank deposits. After all, it is the most accessible and arguably the most accepted payment method. Most crypto exchanges, eToro for instance, do not even have maximum deposit limits for bank payments.

They also do not charge a deposit-processing fee. When using the bank transfer to buy ApeCoin, however, you must be comfortable with the fact that it will take a few business days before the deposit reflects in your crypto trader account.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Best ApeCoin (APE) Wallet

There are two types of digital wallets available to ApeCoin investors today. First are the free online wallets. These could be custodial like the ones provided by the top exchanges we have discussed above. They could also be non-custodial wallet apps for desktop and mobile phones.

Then there are the purely non-custodial hardware wallets that encrypt the private keys for your ApeCoins and hold them in an ultra-secure offline environment. We advise our readers, especially long-term investors to buy one of these.

How to Buy ApeCoin (APE) in the UK - Step-by-Step Guide

Here is a more detailed guide on how to invest in ApeCoin in the UK today. The buying process is almost similar for the majority of crypto exchanges.

For illustration purposes, however, we teach you how to buy the ApeCoin token at any one of the best places to invest in ApeCoin in the UK.

Step 1: Create a crypto trader account

Open the official chosen exchange website and open a crypto account. Complete the user registration form that pops up by entering such basic personal details as name and phone number, as well as email and physical addresses.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Step 2: Verify your identity

To complete the user registration process, verify your identity by uploading a copy of your government-issued documents, such as a passport, I.D., or driving license. You will receive an email confirmation once the account is approved.

Step 3: Deposit funds

Log in to your approved trading account and on the user dashboard, click on the “Deposit” tab. The crypto exchange will then provide you with a list of supported payment options based on your country of residence. Choose one and follow the prompts to initiate the cash transfer.

Step 4: Search for ApeCoin

Still on the user dashboard, click on “Discover” and choose “Crypto” from the list of supported cryptocurrencies. Use the search menu to find ApeCoin or simply look it up from the list of supported crypto assets.

Step 5: Buy ApeCoin

Choose the “Buy” option and use the trading tab that pops up to customize the trade. Here, enter the number of ApeCoin you wish to buy or the amount of cash you want to spend on the purchase.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Note: The exchange will deliver the purchased tokens into the exchange-provided wallet. You can freely move them to the non-custodial mobile wallet app for onward transfer to third-party wallets and exchanges.

How To Sell ApeCoin (APE)

It is simple. Start by logging into your crypto account on the exchange where you purchased your ApeCoins - and open a sell order. You then have the option of creating a market order that sells your APE holdings immediately and at the prevailing market rates. Alternatively, you could choose to open a limit order that lets you set a custom selling price for your coins and they will only sell if a buyer meets this price.

Conclusion - Where to Buy ApeCoin in the UK

Investing in ApeCoin doesn’t have to be complicated. Neither does choosing the best place to buy ApeCoin in the UK. There now are a wide range of crypto trading platforms that list the new NFT-focused cryptocurrency.

In this post, we have introduced to what we consider the three top UK exchanges to invest in ApeCoin. They all are deeply liquid, have simplistic and highly intuitive user interfaces, support a wide array of payment options, maintain affordable deposit and trading minimums and charge competitive trading fees.

To get started with ApeCoin investing we recommend starting by registering an account on any of the exchanges you choose to deal with. Follow the step-by-step guide on how to buy ApeCoin UK that we have provided herein to purchase your first APE token.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

FAQs

What will ApeCoin be worth in 2022?

No one can tell with utmost accuracy what ApeCoin will be worth over the next few months. However, the majority of analysts and investors place its worth at the end of the year between $5 and $50.

Is ApeCoin a meme coin?

ApeCoin is the governance token for the ApeCoin DAO and the utility token from the BAYC community. However, the value of APE tokens has been driven by celebrity endorsements, community, and the ongoing NFT-craze - which led most analysts to conclude that ApeCoin has all the characteristics of a meme coin.

What was ApeCoin’s highest price?

ApeCoin has a current all-time high of $39, posted on its first day of trading.

Will ApeCoin rebound?

It is highly likely that a recovering crypto market, a revived NFT-craze, continued celebrity endorsements of BAYC and ApeCoin, as well as a thriving community, will help APE toke prices rebound and rally to new highs.

Can anyone in the UK invest in ApeCoin?

Yes, while a significant portion of ApeCoin was airdropped to BAYC NFT holders, today virtually anyone from the UK can buy and trade APE tokens.

Where to buy ApeCoin?

There is no shortage of tip exchanges to invest in ApeCoin today. In this post, we tell you of three such crypto trading platforms i.e. eToro, Binance, and Crypto.com. Register with the one that appeals most to you and starts investing in ApeCoin today.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply