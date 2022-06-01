A design team has been appointed to take the proposed Buchanan Galleries redevelopment to the next stage.

Owner Landsec said they were delighted to announce the appointment of a world class design team to progress the Buchanan Galleries £800million masterplan.

It comes as they enter the next phase in the planning process for the future of the flagship shopping mall. It was announced earlier this year that there are plans to replace the Glasgow shopping mall with a mixed-use urban neighbourhood with the creation of new streets.

In a statement from Landsec, they said internationally renowned Foster + Partners will collaborate with leading Scottish firms Michael Laird Architects and New Practice to bring forward exciting plans for the area. They will be supported by the Glasgow offices of sustainability and engineering experts, Atelier Ten and Arup.

The flagship Glasgow mall could be demolished

The aspiration of the development, as announced in January 2022, is to replace the existing shopping centre with an exciting new mixed-use urban neighbourhood in the heart of Glasgow city centre, blending fantastic shopping with places to work, live and play.

Nick Davis, Senior Development Director at Landsec: “We are delighted to have appointed a world class design team that will work with city stakeholders and citizens to bring forward designs that support the city’s net zero ambitions, creates a new and vibrant district, and extend the city’s iconic and accessible grid layout.” Proposal Application Notice & Formal Consultation To progress the initial consultation period a Proposal Application Notice has been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

New streets could be created under the redevelopment plans

This will enable community engagement partner New Practice to formally launch the consultation programme on June 1. Local people and city stakeholders were invited to register their interest via the Commonplace platform earlier this year and we would welcome anyone not yet registered to visit https://buchanangalleries.commonplace.is