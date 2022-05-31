PLANS have been unveiled for the redevelopment of the A-listed former Scottish Widows headquarters in Edinburgh.

Designed in 1970-71 by the architectural practice of Sir Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson, the building now lies empty after its previous tenant, Lloyds Banking Group left in 2020 and new plans are now out to consultation.

Schroders Capital Management, the fund manager responsible for the building, has appointed a design team led by Edinburgh-based development management practice Corran Properties Limited “with the aim to resolve the building’s issues”.

Morgan Architects is undertaking the task of “developing both a vision and a solution to bring the building up to high-quality, modern standards – whilst ensuring that the wider site contributes positively to the surrounding neighbourhood”.

The consultation document states: “To address many of the challenges that exist with the building, proposals have been drawn up to remove sections to the rear, significantly improving natural light penetration, whilst leaving an office footprint of a more manageable size, whilst also opening up the site to allow the development of a new, residential quarter.”

It also said: “As custodians of this Grade A-listed building it is our duty to find a sustainable use to prevent it falling in to decay.

“A pragmatic balance between the undoubted heritage interest of the structure and the need to re-purpose it for modern and sustainable use is required in order to secure a viable future for the building.

“We are pleased to bring forward proposals for the former Scottish Widows headquarters which seek to revitalise this building and give it a long-term, sustainable future.”

The office building will undergo a full renovation, including conversion to an all-electric building that meets net zero carbon performance targets.

The document continues: “In its current form, the building no longer performs to the standard required of contemporary offices.

“Environmentally, it’s sub-standard, having the lowest possible environmental performance rating, and fails many of the modern requirements for energy and office welfare.

“To deliver these improvements the office building will undergo a full renovation, including conversion to an all-electric building that meets net zero carbon performance targets.”

An in-person public exhibition is taking place today, Tuesday, May 31 until 7.30pm at 15 Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh.

Two live chats will be held on its website, on Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, July 7 between 4.30pm-6.30pm both days.

Largs hotel bought by hospitality company

HOSPITALITY company Manorview Group has returned to the acquisition trail with the purchase of Brisbane House Hotel in Largs.

The seaside hotel is the tenth to join the Manorview portfolio, with the deal coming as the operator looks to strengthen its business following the challenges of the pandemic. Manorview acquired the hotel from the Fitzsimmons Group for an undisclosed sum.

Glasgow second out of 9,000 UK locations

GLASGOW city centre has been ranked second among 9,000 locations throughout the UK for its retail and leisure offering.

Colliers’ inaugural LocateVenues rankings report looks at metrics including "venue type". brand presence and strength, vacancy and refurbishment rates, floorspace availability, price-positioning in terms of value versus luxury, and category mix.

​​​Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇