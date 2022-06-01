TWO Scottish law companies have merged in a move that is claimed creates the country’s most experienced and accredited medical and clinical negligence team.

Drummond Miller will join with Peacock Johnston in a move that unites the medical negligence firm in the east of Scotland with the business in the west of the country.

The 11-strong Peacock Johnston team – six lawyers and five other staff -–will join the Glasgow office of Drummond Miller, which has 14 partners and 100 other employees across five offices, including headquarters in Union Street, Edinburgh.

While the financial details behind the deal remain confidential, the firms said the merger will add around ten per cent to Drummond Miller’s projected annual revenue. Demand from clinical and medical negligence cases is also anticipated to grow over the coming months, it is claimed.

Ian Hartley, chief operating officer of Drummond Miller, said that “while both firms were already best-known in the medical and clinical negligence arena, this union takes us to an entirely new level”, adding: “Together we become by far Scotland’s biggest expert in this field.

"We hope it will also give even greater confidence to clients pursuing cases, who are often extremely vulnerable people in damaging and distressing situations.”

: Susith Dematagoda (Peacock Johnston), Miranda Becher (Drummond Miller), Andrew Pollock (Peacock Johnston), Liesa Spiller (Drummond Miller), Darren Deery (Drummond Miller), Laura McDonagh (Drummond Miller), and Ken Waddell (Peacock Johnston). Picture: Stuart Nicol.

Andrew Pollock, a partner at Peacock Johnston since 1993, also hailed the move. He said: “Beyond the clinical negligence work, this merger will also see us add real heft to Drummond Miller’s Glasgow office in terms of a litigation presence and in family law, employment law and criminal work, particularly in the Sheriff Court.

“It is an excellent match. It is extremely pleasing to be coming together with such a like-minded firm which shares our values and where we can continue to be proudly independent.”

Drummond Miller said it represents pursuers in clinical negligence cases and that it is rated as top tier by both Chambers UK and Legal 500, recognised by the industry as the highly regarded independent guides to the best law firms and practitioners. Peacock Johnston is also highly rated by Chambers UK.

Drummond Miller is prominent in four other areas of practice including family law, immigration, private client and property and conveyancing.

The merger will see Mr Pollock and Susith Dematagoda, an accredited clinical negligence specialist, become partners at Drummond Miller.

Ken Waddell, a partner at Peacock Johnston since 2004 and Glasgow court practitioner, will work as a consultant, “bringing his formidable reputation in family, employment and criminal law into the fold”.

Laura Ceresa, an experienced and accredited clinical negligence specialist will also assume a consultant role.

Drummond Miller’s origins date back to the 18th century, with the firm in its current position formed in 1991 by the merger of two established Edinburgh firms, Drummond & Company and Pairman, Miller & Murray.

In 2000 it acquired MacPhail & Co and L&L Lawrence to establish its Glasgow office, while in 2020 it expanded its Musselburgh business by taking over Alex Mitchell & Sons, which traces its history back 130 years. It said it has been involved in numerous leading Scottish medical negligence cases in recent years, adding it has successfully litigated and settled a "huge number of claims at all levels of value and complexity".

The firm has recently been granted permission to take a fatal claim, acting on behalf of the family, in respect of alleged failures in care to the UK Supreme Court.

Peacock Johnston was formed in 1981, and gained recognition as one of Glasgow’s leading court firms. It has created a reputation in the profession as experts in clinical and medical negligence law, with many cases coming from direct recommendations from lawyers throughout the Scottish legal community, it is claimed.

The team joining from Peacock Johnston will continue to use the brand name with a majority of existing clients in the short to medium term “to provide continuity”.