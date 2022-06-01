By Scott Wright

THE boss of the company that developed the new Grade A 177 Bothwell Street office building in Glasgow has been appointed chairman of the Scottish Property Federation– and immediately warned of the “significant challenges” facing the industry.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of Bellshill-based HFD Property Group, was named as the successor to Kevin Robertson of KR Developments before the Federation’s annual conference in Edinburgh yesterday.

Maria Francké, director at MF Planning, is now vice-chair of the organisation.

In a statement issued ahead of the meeting, Mr Lewis, who has more than 25 years’ experience of commercial property in the private and public sectors, said: “I am delighted to be leading the SPF at this important time for Scotland’s built environment.

“With the recovery from the pandemic under way, it is time for us to look to the future and ensure that our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.

“Significant challenges still lie ahead, however, not least the continued headwinds affecting our town and city centres and the huge challenge ahead of de-carbonising both new and existing buildings.

“We face rising costs in many parts of our industry too from energy and materials. Collaboration will be key to addressing these important issues, not just between the industry and local and national governments, but also within the industry as these problems will be best tackled collectively.

“My priority from day one will be to enhance these essential relationships and seek to forge new partnerships.”

Kevin Robertson noted: “It has been an honour to lead the SPF over the past year and a real privilege to meet with members and other stakeholders from across the country who have been involved in incredible projects during these unprecedented times.”

“Having worked closely with both Stephen and Maria, I know that they are well suited to leading the SPF throughout this period of transformation for the industry, and I wish them every success.”