Cryptocurrencies are exploding in popularity and continue to grow in 2022. Part of that is because of the skyrocketing prices of some of those crypto assets. Of course, Bitcoin or Shiba are not the only cryptocurrencies on the market.

There are thousands of digital currencies out there, and more being created every day that might be the next big cryptocurrency to explode.

Planning to invest in cryptocurrencies? With more than 15,000 digital assets, choosing the best cryptocurrencies to buy is not an easy thing to do.

With that in mind, this guide discusses the next potential cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, highlighting the crypto assets with the highest price potential, before showing you how to invest in the top cryptocurrency today.

Top 10 next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022

Ethereum (ETH)

Solana (SOL)

ApeCoin (APE)

Cosmos ( ATOM )

) Cardano (ADA)

Uniswap (UNI)

Aave (AAVE)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Chainlink (LINK)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

>>>Buy Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

A closer look at the next cryptocurrencies to explode

If you’re looking for the most potential cryptos to explode, the projects listed above could be the top cryptos to explode this year. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at each of these next big crypto assets, ensuring you can make an informed investment decision:

Ethereum

Leading the pack when it comes to the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 is Ethereum. You can’t go wrong with Ethereum. It dominates much of the crypto market, approximately 18.79% according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum is perhaps the most explosive cryptocurrency on this list. If Ethereum explodes again in 2022, it will likely be a very big explosion.

Ethereum is one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in and was the first major project to introduce smart contracts, allowing developers to launch desktop and mobile decentralized applications (dApps) on the back of blockchain technology.

Another reason to believe that Ethereum will remain a strong investment in the years to come is that it has a loyal team and community - one of the largest in the crypto market.

>>>Buy Ethereum Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Solana

A close second in our list of the next cryptocurrency to explode and boom is Solana. It is a cryptocurrency that is able to solve the ‘blockchain trilemma’, meaning it is capable of supplying both decentralization, security, and scalability, which many cryptos have struggled to do so far.

Solana could be the top investment opportunity you haven’t heard of yet. It primarily aims to provide better DeFi and dApps services, updates and is an up-and-coming competitor to Ethereum.

While there are already several cryptos that want to beat Ethereum at its own throne, not many have attempted to create an entirely new consensus mechanism yet.

That is exactly what Solana has done. Solana proof-of-history consensus mechanism works alongside a proof-of-stake (PoH) consensus mechanism. PoH allows for better scalability and improved usability.

Due to that, Solana has built a vibrant ecosystem that makes it definitely worth investing in 2022.

Solana is a top 10 cryptocurrency to keep an eye on through the remainder of the year.

>>>Buy Solana Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

ApeCoin

ApeCoin could be the next cryptocurrency to explode and rise in 2022. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) proved to be one of the hottest non-fungible token (NFT) collections in 2021, solidifying itself as a market leader within the NFT space. BAYC’s strong brand and financial backing put APE token in a strong position.

So far this year, the BAYC ecosystem has rapidly grown from increased adoption by celebrities such as Post Malone and the ecosystem’s purchase of the popular CryptoPunks collection.

Adding extra information, members of the BAYC NFT Collection were notified that they were eligible to claim ApeCoin (APE), which is the cryptocurrency code of the BAYC ecosystem.

ApeCoin is currently on the watchlist of millions of investors globally. Given how vital hype is in the market, there is no doubt that ApeCoin has a lot of potential for good returns in 2022. Only time will tell whether this new token is worth your money, but it is definitely worth considering in 2022.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Cosmos

Cosmos is another project that could become the next big crypto to explode this year and beyond.

The good potential of this project is that the Cosmos protocol allows developers to create their own ‘Zones’, which are separate blockchains that link to the central Cosmos hub.

Developers can retain full autonomy over their own blockchains whilst still being able to connect and share information with other Zones.

This ensures that dApps can be integrated across multiple Zones, which boosts interoperability and takes these networks to the next level.

The long-term potential for the Cosmos project is immense. It has a lot of room to grow in the coming years, and once interoperability becomes widely adopted, Cosmos crypto could explode and may be worth 10x what it is today. If the market cap reaches $10 billion, each ATOM coin could be worth over $50.

>>>Buy Cosmos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are higly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Cardano

Cardano could become the next big crypto to make waves in the market due to its unique take on smart contracts.

Cardano is expected to increase in value in the years ahead. One of the main reasons behind that is that it has finally implemented smart contracts. Now the crypto is basically waiting around for some big corporations to jump on the Cardano platform ecosystem, and when that happens, Cardano’s coin, ADA, could see a massive price increase.

Two of the most important things to remember about crypto trading is that adoption drives up prices and demand spikes prices.

Some crypto experts have claimed that Cardano may experience a push upwards before the end of 2022 and if this continues into 2023, Cardano price prediction could reach $7 per ADA token. CryptoNewsZ foresees that at some point between 2022 and 2023, ADA could reach $5 and claim it as a new level of resistance.

Others believe Cardano has a lot more to bring. Dare Shonubi, writing for CoinPedia believes that it could reach as high as $8 by the end of 2022, which if true would make it one of the best coins to invest by far.

>>>Buy Cardano Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Uniswap

Uniswap is one of the top cryptocurrencies set to explode this year because it could end up crushing centralized exchanges, such as Binance exchange as well as traditional and market maker brokers.

Uniswap is the most popular decentralized application on the Ethereum network. Instead of using a traditional order book, the famous exchange crypto employs an automated market-making system. It basically allows direct peer-to-peer cryptocurrency transactions to occur online safely and securely without any intermediaries.

The main idea behind the creation of Uniswap was the ease of the buying and selling of crypto assets. The exchange is known across the decentralized finance space that professional market makers have little motivation to provide liquidity to thinly traded assets. Therefore, that will increase the transaction volume demand on its exchange platform and will positively affect the price of its tokens.

It should be noted that Uniswap got a big investment from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz who has previously invested in Coinbase, Ripple, Twitter, Lyft, and Oculus VR.

Currently, its token UNI is a major DeFi coin as well as the 24th largest digital asset by market capitalization. Though, The price of UNI is still much lower than other major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This makes Uniswap a great option if you are just starting out and don’t have a lot to spend.

Put simply, Uniswap is low-risk and has high potential rewards. If you think the decentralized finance industry is the next big thing, Uniswap will definitely be a worthy addition to your portfolio.

>>>Buy Uniswap Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Aave

Aave is another cryptocurrency that is expected to explode. It is the top crypto-lending platform and is growing fast as DeFi bludgeons onwards and upwards this year and beyond.

According to DeFi Pulse, Aave dominates above 15% of the DeFi market, it is indeed the largest so far. This means that Aave is ready to gain from the trend and the growth of the DeFi industry in 2022.

AAVE price prediction has estimated that the could reach $960 in 2022. An increase of 350% from today’s price.

The famous crypto publishing site, CoinQuora has predicted that by the end of 2022 Aave crypto will have a price of $700 with the possibility of reaching $750 midway through the year.

With crypto-lending services like Aave, crypto investors can make passive income on their crypto by lending it to others. In short, it is like a bond investment, their crypto is now working for them. Because the DeFi project has no middleman involved in providing the service. Borrowers and lenders are brought together directly, peer-to-peer.

If you want to get into crypto that might explode into stratospheric proportions and lead the way in a new market, investing in Aave is a good idea.

>>>Buy Aave Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin has started grabbing attention last year in the crypto market and is one of the top meme cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022.

The meme-coin, DOGE, started as a pure joke and was never intended to ever be taken seriously.

Some people have made some serious money from all the hype about Dogecoin. Recently a senior manager at Goldman Sachs quit his job after making millions from Dogecoin investments.

Last year, SpaceX announced that they wanted to put billboards in space - and people can pay through Dogecoin of course. And then there’s Dogecoin’s most well-known supporter, Elon Musk. His actions have influenced both the stock and crypto markets several times.

Mr. Musk has recently acquired 10% of Twitter shares and has become the biggest investor of the social media corporation. The Twitter stock increased by more than 25% straight after the announcement was out.

Dogecoin is one of the more volatile investments that could make you a very handsome profit if you learn to play the hype to your advantage.

But the real reason investors should watch Dogecoin is because of the huge support from Redditors, who have been pumping up the price like crazy. On top of that, Dogecoin has made a superfan out of Elon Musk, who is now toying with the idea of accepting DOGE as payment at Tesla.

The DOGE price prediction is looking bright in 2022. According to CryptoNewsZ, the meme coin could reach a max price of $0.75 in 2022 - an increase of 300% from today’s level.

Price Prediction has given a more varied, still bullish, outlook for the meme coin in 2022, calculating that the Dogecoin asset could achieve an average price of $0.66 by the end of 2022.

>>>Buy DogeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Chainlink

Chainlink is one of the most fundamentally strong crypto assets today. That's why it is among the leading cryptocurrencies to explode in 2022.

For those who are not familiar, Chainlink uses oracles to connect blockchains with the outside world.

Chainlink's biggest strength is its capabilities as the largest decentralized oracle in the market. And any project that needs usable real-world data has to utilize Chainlink data center.

An oracle is necessarily a source of data and information and by enabling blockchains to use them, smart contracts can react to events happening outside the blockchain.

Put simply, Chainlink is highly dependent on the overall market and its price will likely rise as crypto adoption rises and blockchains need to increase their access to real-world data. So investing in Chainlink could pay off big time later.

>>>Buy Chainlink Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Shiba Inu

The Dogecoin killer has got our attention, but what is really going on with this famous meme coin? Can we trust it?

Shiba Inu has risen to popularity thanks to the Dogecoin meme rally of 2020 and 2021. However, the cryptp has seen its community grow, and adoption is on the rise, too.

Shiba Inu could be a good short-term trade because of its similarities to Dogecoin if you are able to handle the price fluctuation of the crypto market.

It is now unfair to call it a joke coin as Shiba Inu is building an ecosystem that uses three different tokens, with LEASH and BONE being the other two aside from SHIB.

What really makes Shiba Inu stand out from other cryptos is its ShibaSwap. Put it this way, Shiba Inu is like a combination of Dogecoin and Uniswap.

Shiba Inu remains one to watch until they sort themselves out, but if good news emerges, it could be a quality investment.

>>>Buy Shiba Inu Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Next cryptocurrency to explode – conclusion

In conclusion, this guide has taken a comprehensive look at the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2022, highlighting the crypto assets with the highest price potential over the short and the longer term. Our number one pick for the next cryptocurrency to boom is Ethereum as it offers an appealing way to gain exposure to the fast-growing market.

What cryptocurrency can explode in 2022?

Cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals such as Ethereum or Uniswap are likely to perform well and explode in 2022.

>>>Buy Crypto Assets<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Disclaimer: The information posted in the article is for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial advice. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.