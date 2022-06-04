Several altcoins went on record-breaking price runs throughout 2021 and many found themselves coming out of relative obscurity to be thrust into the list of top tier crypto projects. As we head further into 2022, many investors are wondering which altcoins are going to build upon the momentum they built up in 2021 and provide even better returns in the coming years.

The cryptocurrency market is more or less permanently in flux and things have been that way since the beginning. However, over the last 18 months or so the rate of change seems to have accelerated, with new sectors growing within the blockchain industry, such as DeFi, the metaverse and the soaring demand for NFT marketplaces.

There was a time when investors looking to diversify their cryptocurrency portfolios beyond Bitcoin were more or less presented with a handful of altcoins, such as Ethereum, Binance and XRP, and these were the clear front runners. Whilst all of the aforementioned tokens are still definitely worthy of consideration, the list of altcoins that could yield significant returns has grown–substantially.

So how do investors choose the best altcoins to buy in 2022? In reality, no one knows what the future holds for the cryptocurrency market, but in the following article we’ve put together a list of top altcoins that we feel have a good chance of moving in a positive direction over the coming months or years.

Top Altcoins to buy in 2022

The Sandbox

Filecoin

AAVE

Shiba Inu

Binance Coin

Solana

Decentraland

Ethereum

XRP

A Closer look at the best Altcoins to buy In 2022

What follows is a list of the top altcoins that we think have the potential to grow in value in the coming years. We’ve included tokens representing the major sub-sectors of the market, such as DeFi, meme coins and metaverse projects. Whilst we don’t suggest that you go out and buy all–or any–of these tokens, if you’re looking to build your crypto portfolio in 2022, then any of the following are worth considering.

The Sandbox

The best altcoin to buy in 2022 is the Sandbox crypto. Metaverse looks set to be one of the buzzwords for blockchain and mainstream tech in the coming years and The Sandbox is one of the most intriguing projects in the space. For those who are unaware, metaverse basically refers to an immersive 3D environment. Whilst these have existed for a few years, they are expected to become increasingly more important in the new future.

The Sandbox is essentially a virtual reality world in which users can build, interact, create and trade. In a sense, it is similar to mainstream games like Minecraft, but the possibilities in The Sandbox are more or less limitless. It’s possible for users to build marketplaces, develop their own games and create in-game buildings and venues and, best of all, they won’t need high-level coding knowledge to do so. If the concept of metaverse really takes off, then buying SAND in 2022 could be a smart move.

Filecoin

Filecoin is another altcoin worth buying in 2022. Given the amount of business that is done online in 2022, it is hardly surprising that storage space is now at a premium. Platforms like Amazon Web Services currently dominate the market, but Filecoin is looking to unsettle things and leverage blockchain technology to provide a more efficient and cost-effective way of providing storage. Naturally, this could make the project hugely valuable and if web 3.0 includes a shift to more mainstream reliance on blockchain, then Filecoin could see itself becoming the go-to platform for cloud storage.

Filecoin is a decentralised storage marketplace that essentially allows users to rent out unused storage resources. Those providing space are rewarded with the platform’s native token, FIL, which is of course how those seeking to store data pay for the service. Realistically, demand for storage space is only going to increase and consumers will naturally gravitate toward the cheapest solution. For this reason, we think Filecoin could be one of the best altcoins to buy in 2022.

Aave

Aave is one of the best altcoins to buy this year. Decentralised Finance–DeFI–has been one of the major developments in the world of blockchain in recent years, with the industry now worth an estimated $78 billion and growing by the day. Aave is one of the top platforms in the space, with some $10.4 billion locked into its protocol, making it second only to Maker in terms of the overall value on its books. Operating on the Polygon blockchain, Aave is a lending platform that many industry analysts believe is poised for growth.

Competition in the DeFi industry is pretty heated but we think that Aave’s moves into social media with the launch of its Lens protocol could help it to boost its profile and help DeFi to go mainstream. Aave also benefits from being one of the simpler DeFi platforms to use, which once again could place it at the forefront of mainstream adoption.

Shiba Inu

Admittedly, meme coins aren’t to every investor’s taste, but Shiba Inu seems to be establishing itself as a legit DeFi system. Whilst it may have launched as a rival to Dogecoin, following in the tradition of dog-themed branding and a focus on building an online community, Shiba Inu has continually expanded its offering and now offers a much more complete ecosystem than its predecessor.

Shiba Inu now offers a pretty respectable staking programme, including additional tokens LEASH and BONE which can also unlock additional rewards. Then there is Shiba Swap, the platform’s decentralised exchange, as well as an artist incubator to promote the use of blockchain amongst developers and digital artists. As it stands, Dogecoin is arguably still the most popular meme coin, but Shiba Inu’s more complete package does appear to be turning the tide.

Binance Coin

Binance Coin is one of the ‘big three’, being an almost permanent fixture in the top tokens by market cap, along with Ethereum and Bitcoin. The native token of the Binance Exchange–the biggest of its kind in the world–BNB already has a fairly solid use case and its parent exchange has built enough momentum to ensure its token is always likely to be one of the top runners.

However, the game has changed since the launch of the Binance Smart Chain. One of the most advanced blockchains on the market, BSC offers faster transaction rates and lower fees than its main rival, Ethereum. Naturally, a faster platform that was already an established name in the cryptocurrency world has appealed to developers and many leading DeFi projects are built on BSC. As far as altcoins go, Binance Coin has one of the most solid use cases and the least drawbacks of any other leading tokens.

Solana

Another altcoin worth watching in 2022 is Solana. It was created back in 2017 but remained in development for several years, only launching properly in 2020. It was immediately touted as an ‘Ethereum Killer’ thanks to its significantly faster transaction speeds and lower fees. Initially, the project didn’t garner a great deal of attention, despite its impressive performance statistics. However, over the course of the last year or so, Solana has seen meteoric price rises that have established it as a top-tier cryptocurrency.

One of the things that makes Solana stand out is its Proof-of-History consensus mechanism. This system essentially reduces the amount of information that validators have to work with by using timestamps on transactions, rather than each validator having to work through the entire block, as is the case with traditional proof-of-stake consensus systems. Proof-of-History allows Solana to post much faster speeds, potentially processing up to 65,000 transactions per second.

Decentraland

Decentraland is a virtual 3D world that allows users to buy plots of land–delivered in the form of NFTs–upon which they can build houses, gardens, and landmarks. But Decentraland is more than just a SimCity type game; users can develop programs within the virtual environment, such as games, businesses and apps. Digital artists can also publish their work in Decentraland, perhaps even exhibiting it in a museum they have built specifically for that purpose.

Make no mistake, Decentraland real estate comes at a premium–especially if it is in one of the more popular neighbourhoods. Last year a single plot was sold for an amount equivalent to $2.4 million. The reason we think Decentraland is a good addition to any forward-thinking portfolio is just how much focus is being placed on metaverse concepts lately. Both Facebook and Microsoft have been putting significant resources into developing their own, but Decentraland is already up and running and has virtually limitless potential.

Ethereum

Ethereum has faced some criticism over the last year or so for its soaring GAS fees and network overload. However, make no mistake, it is still the leading smart chain by quite some margin, hosting more DeFi, meme coins and cutting edge projects than any other smart chain. It could therefore be said that other leading projects–including several on this list–which are built on Ethereum will have a positive knock-on effect on Ether’s price.

But Ethereum is still the second-biggest cryptocurrency in its own right and the number one altcoin. Whilst it’s fair to say that there are now faster, more advanced smart chains on the market, the ongoing Ethereum 2.0 upgrade could redress the balance and put Vitalik Buterin’s pet project at the forefront of blockchain technology once again. Ether is also essential in accessing some of the world’s leading DeFi, so we think it's more or less an essential altcoin for 2022.

XRP

The final project of the best altcoin to buy in 2022 is Ripple XRP. It has arguably one of the best use cases of any other altcoin. Whilst many are more ambitious, they are often speculating on the future of e-commerce. Ripple, on the other hand, meets a need that is relevant right now–the need for cheaper cross border payments. Known as ‘the bankers’ crypto’ Ripple aims to compete with the existing standard for cross border remittance–SWIFT.

SWIFT is known to be costly and time consuming. Other methods of international currency transfers also require banks and financial institutions to have holdings in many different denominations. By using its native cryptocurrency, XRP, as a medium for exchange, Ripple can offer much faster completion rates at a fraction of the cost. We’ve included it here as it has been widely speculated that Ripple’s legal tussles with the SEC could be coming to an end in the very near future, which we think could have a positive impact on XRP’s value.

Best Altcoins in 2022 - honourable mentions

Our list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022 includes projects covering a large range of blockchain industries. When putting together an investment portfolio, this kind of diversification is arguably the most important consideration. However, the reality is that no one can say what will happen in future and there are several other tokens that we could just have easily included. For example, the following tokens also show a great deal of potential and could easily be swapped out for altcoins operating in the same space, for example, Cardano for Solana or Aave for SushiSwap.

Cardano

SushiSwap

Tron

Maker

Axie Infinity

We’d encourage potential investors to conduct further research into the tokens we’ve mentioned today to which ones may have particular qualities that you think could be a good fit for your own portfolio.

Has Bitcoin had its day?

For those who are unaware, altcoin refers to any cryptocurrency that isn’t Bitcoin. Some might argue that the term is a little redundant these days, as most of the recent hype surrounding NFTs, meme coins and DeFi centers around smart chains like Ethereum, Cardano and Avalanche. Bitcoin, whilst revolutionary in its day, is unable to support anything other than a token as means of value exchange.

Altcoins are infinitely more diverse, and investors must now research the ever-expanding range of services and functions that different blockchain projects offer. However, Bitcoin remains the market leader and still has more interest from big business and finance than any other token on the market.

So, whilst this article details some of the best altcoins to invest in 2022, it’s still advisable to consider adding BTC to your portfolio. Despite the diversity of the industry, many top tokens still follow Bitcoin’s price movement, so it is always advisable to keep abreast of developments with regard to the original cryptocurrency.

Conclusion - The best Altcoins to buy in 2022

We’ve listed ten of the best altcoin to buy on the market today and ones which we feel are a worthy addition to any crypto investment plan in 2022. Each token has been included according to its use case, the viability of that use case, and the project’s current standing in the crypto sphere. Each one has also demonstrated its ability to enter significant bull markets and offer decent returns for investors.

We noted early on that, whilst altcoin projects exhibit some of the most advanced blockchain technology and have the very real potential to revolutionise industries from finance to gaming, it's never a good idea to count out Bitcoin. It remains the market leader and the token against which all others are measured. As such, BTC should be seen as an invisible inclusion in the list above.

Of course, many of the tokens we’ve mentioned have their competitors and we cannot say which projects will come to dominate their fields in 2022. But our list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022 certainly includes some of the leading tokens on the market and any one of them has its place in a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio.

As we’ve mentioned, this list is by no means exhaustive. There are thousands of tokens out there and any one of them could see their value soar in the coming years. As such, we advise potential investors to conduct their own appraisal of the market–particularly the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap–and get an idea for what else is out there.

Where to buy the best Altcoins

If you’re new to the cryptocurrency market or perhaps looking to expand your portfolio beyond Bitcoin, then there are a few things you need to have in place before you can start acquiring altcoins. Firstly, you’ll need a wallet to store your tokens. There are numerous options to consider here and not every wallet can store every token.

Once you’ve got a wallet set up, the next thing you’ll need to do is find a place to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Opening an account with a regulated exchange usually takes just a few minutes and then you’ll have access to its platform. You’ll also have to find an exchange that lists a wide selection of the world’s tp altcoins, so it's the perfect place to start building your portfolio.

FAQs

What is an altcoin?

The term altcoin refers to any cryptocurrency that is not Bitcoin. For many, it has become somewhat outdated and harks back to a time when Bitcoin had no real rivals. Now, as the market becomes ever more complex, Bitcoin is one of the few top-tier tokens that has no smart capabilities, making it something of an exception itself.

Is Bitcoin finished?

Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency on the market, having launched almost 13 years ago–an eternity in the world of cryptocurrency. However, BTC is still the most valuable token by some margin and Bitcoin boasts the biggest market capitalisation of any other cryptocurrency. It is also still seen as a yardstick for the wider crypto market. Whilst Bitcoin’s glory days may be coming to a close, it is still a force to be reckoned with in the blockchain world.

What is the best altcoin?

As it stands, there are an estimated 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Whilst many of these are not worthy of consideration, there are still a good 100 - 200 altcoins that should be on the radar of any forward-thinking investor. No one can say for sure which will prove the best altcoin overall, but our list of the best altcoins to buy in 2022 will give you an idea of some of the front runners.

Are altcoins a good investment?

If you’re looking to invest in altcoins in 2022, then it's important to understand that not all tokens are created equal. As blockchain technology continues to expand into just about every industry in existence, navigating the cryptocurrency market has become a more complex undertaking. However, crypto is without a doubt one of the most exciting investment opportunities of the modern era and some altcoins have the potential to offer significant returns in the coming years–just remember to research each project you plan on buying and emphasise diversification in your portfolio.

Where can I buy altcoins?

Gone are the days when brokers only sold a handful of digital assets. Today, big names in the world of retail investment will offer a good selection of the leading altcoins on the market. Coinbase or eToro, for example, lists more than 60 of the world’s top tokens, including altcoins, DeFi, meme coins and NFT-focused platforms. Just make sure that any platform you choose has an established reputation and a trading platform that you feel comfortable using.

