Looking for the best meme coins to invest in 2022? You aren’t alone.

Apparently, more and more retail investors are ditching first-generation crypto and turning to meme coins and such other digital assets as NFTs and DeFi tokens. And you only need to look at meme coin price action 2021 to see why.

But in a sea of 19000+ digital assets, how do you find the best meme coins in the UK?

Well, this post seeks to help identify and learn to spot top meme coins from the chaff. We will discuss the meme currencies that we believe have the highest chances of exploding in 2022. We will then tell you what to look for when identifying top meme coins in the UK, how to purchase these coins, and the best places to buy meme coins in the UK.

Ready? Let's dive in.

Key points to note about meme coins:

The best meme coins, or joke cryptocurrencies, have humorous origins and are often inspired by internet memes, jokes, and trends.

Meme coin prices are massively volatile and are majorly influenced by community support, celebrity endorsements, artificial price pumps, and overall crypto market performance.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the two largest and most popular cryptocurrencies, have a combined live market cap of £25 Billion - more than 80% of the combined market cap of the 10 top meme coins.

Most meme coins were inspired by the success of Dogecoin and event centre their themes around Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu dog (its logo), and Elon Musk (its greatest celebrity endorser).

If you missed out on buying early when these top meme coins launched or their dip in early 2022, you can still leverage their massively volatile price action to profitability.

Top 10 best meme coins to buy today

In coming up with this list of the best meme coins UK, we considered more than their current market capitalization. We looked at their past price action, factors influencing their current prices, the team behind the meme coins, and assessed their ability to explode should the market resume its 2021 bull run.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - Overall best meme coin in the UK

- Overall best meme coin in the UK Shiba Inu (SHIB) - Second most valuable meme coin, good for long-term investors

- Second most valuable meme coin, good for long-term investors Floki Inu (FLOKI) - Relatively newer meme coin with huge potential for future gain

- Relatively newer meme coin with huge potential for future gain Dogelon Mars (ELON) - The fastest-growing meme coin

- The fastest-growing meme coin Apecoin (APE) - Best meme coins for NFT investors

- Best meme coins for NFT investors Monacoin (MONA) - Top meme coin with massive upside potential

- Top meme coin with massive upside potential Samoeyedcoin (SAMO) - Best meme coins UK hosted on the fast-growing Solana ecosystem

- Best meme coins UK hosted on the fast-growing Solana ecosystem Safemoon (SAFEMOON) - Top meme coin UK, the best alternative to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Top meme coin UK, the best alternative to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Hoge Finance (HOGE) - Best meme coins for the DeFi ecosystem

- Best meme coins for the DeFi ecosystem ERC20 (ERC20) - Another fast-rising meme coin with massive potential for upside value gain

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

These top meme coins have posted incredible value gains in the past. They especially performed exemplarily well in 2021 during the crypto market rally. With a revived meme frenzy, the coming in of new investors, and a recovering crypto market, we are hopeful that they will resume their 2021 rallies and explode before the end of 2022.

Detailed look at the best meme coins to buy in the UK

Let us now go over each of these joke cryptocurrencies in detail and understand what makes them the best meme coins UK. We will look at their past price performance and factors that convince us that their best is yet to come.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is overall the best meme coin to buy in the UK. It is the pioneer meme coin, started in 2013 to ‘poke fun at Bitcoin’ and light up the nerdy crypto space. Created by an IBM software engineer, it assumed the popular internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog as its logo. Close to a decade later, it has more than lit up the crypto space. It has inspired a multi-billion pound crypto niche, the birth of thousands of other meme coins, and made some of it investors stupid rich.

Today Dogecoin’s ROI exceeds 24000% and has a £14.2 Billion market cap - even after shedding more than 80% of its all-time high price. Much of its value gain came about in early 2021, fueled by Reddit price pumps and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Between January and May 2021, Doge token prices surged by more than 23500%.

So why include it in our list of best meme coins UK? Because of its potential future value gains, thanks to the fact it still is the most popular and most sought-after meme coin. And this is evidenced by its rising trade activity. It also has the backing of Elon Musk whose regular tweets about DOGE have earned relatively soft price corrections. We might also add that it has the support of a vibrant community and its use cases are on the rise.

>>>Buy Dogecoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is the most popular and most successful Dogecoin competitor. It was initially started with the sole reason of replacing Dogecoin as the top meme coin. But its mission has since changed and its developers are building a crypto ecosystem around the meme coin - featuring a DEX, a meme coin Launchpad, and the Doggy DAO.

SHIB launched in August 2020, and already has an ROI exceeding 1.38 million percent and a £9.7 Billion market cap, even though it currently is trading 75% below its all-time high. This makes SHIB the most successful meme coin today. Much of these gains can be attributed to its vibrant community, association with Vitalik Buterin (50% of SHIB tokens were burned to Vitalik’s wallet), Elon Musk endorsement, and the 2021 meme coin frenzy.

But what makes Shiba Inu one of the best meme coins in the UK today? For starters, the fact that it has endeared itself to meme coin investors through increased use cases. It, for instance, can be staked on Uniswap and Shibaswap DEXs.

Further, support from its vibrant community is rising and trader activity around the asset is on an uptrend. Shiba Inu has also committed to reducing its token supply by burning more tokens. All these indicate that once the market recovery kicks in, Shiba Inu will be among the top crypto coins that resume its 2021 rally.

>>>Buy Shiba Inu Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Just as Shiba Inu was designed to replace Dogecoin, Floki Inu was designed to pick up the baton when the hype around Shiba Inu eventually dies down. But Shiba Inu prolonged its stay at the helm on the list of best meme coins UK. This, however, hasn’t stopped FLOKI from onboarding hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, most of whom eventually invested in the dog-themed meme coin.

As it waits for its time to shine or the next bull run, its developers have busied themselves and kept the community engaged with upgrades to the Floki Inu ecosystem. They have announced plans to come up with an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT marketplace, and a crypto education platform.

These have helped the meme coin that blends the Shiba Inu dog and Vikings TV series themes push its price by more than 80000%. It has expanded its market cap to £125 Million. All while trading 95% below its all-time high.

So why include it on the list of best meme coins UK? Because it still posts healthy and uptrending trading volumes - indicative of increased investor interest. It also has a vibrant and growing community who have helped keep its value gain on an uptrend. Perhaps more importantly, Floki Inu is still lowly priced, currently trading around £0.000013, and has a low market cap of £155 Million. This says that FLOKI can support a massive price run when the crypto market recovery resumes.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars is a relatively new meme cryptocurrency, started in April 2021. But in the less than 12 months that ELON has been around, it has climbed to the top of the best meme coins UK table - by virtue of being one of the fastest-growing meme coins. It has, for instance, grown its value by more than 1000% and its market cap to £450,000 - making it the third most valuable meme coin.

Much of this growth can be attributed to the vibrancy of its growing community - noting that it already has close to 600K followers on Twitter. It could also be attributed to its close association with Dogecoin and Elon musk, which increases its investor appeal by making it a serious contender in the battle to replace Dogecoin.

Over the next few months, we expect it to continue growing its community. We also expect the top meme coin to sustain the current price uptrend and rising trading volumes. We also expect a recovering crypto market and renewed meme coin frenzy to fuel its exploding value gain.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is the newest addition to our list of best meme coins UK. It is barely two months old and is already up by more than 350%. It is based on the most popular NFT project in the crypto-verse - the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) - and is held by dozens of celebrities and crypto influencers. It also has a massive following on social media where it has been the topic of discussion for months now and its community of supporters on these platforms are massively active.

Yes, we recognize that there is an ongoing debate on whether APE is a meme coin or a utility token. But like us, more than 75% of 36 fintech specialists polled by Finder, concluded that ApeCoin is indeed a meme coin.

So, what makes ApeCoin one of the best memes in the UK? Well, the fact that it has been on an uptrend since launch. The fact that it currently is one of the most-traded meme coins - posting daily trade volumes in excess of £4 Billion - which speaks of untamed investor interest in the token. And the fact that the majority of crypto analysts expect its value to continue rising.

Apecoin’s launch coincided with an end to the early 2022 crypto market dip. The meme coin has also been up-taken by multiple exchanges, making it massively liquid. Plus, APE has a modest price, at £18, and a relatively small market cap of £5.34 Billion - both of which support further value gain.

>>>Buy ApeCoin Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Monacoin (MONA)

Monacoin is one of the oldest meme coins, started in 2014 in Japan - a few months after Dogecoin’s launch. But unlike Dogecoin whose popularity and market cap exploded in 2021, Monacoin is yet to have its day in the sun. It, however, remains one of the most promising joke currencies, especially among investors who wish to associate themselves with established currencies.

MONA had an introductory price of £0.058 and during the 2017 bull run, it pulled a surprise rally and grew this value by 27500%+, effectively setting its current all-time high of £16. But it missed the 2021 price run and is currently trading around £0.66, with a market cap of £43.45 Million.

But interesting things have been happening around Monacoin, which informed our decision to include it in our list of top meme coins UK in 2022. First, it has been growing its popularity steadily by grabbing the attention of investors outside of Japan. Its community, especially on social media, has also surged and is now more vibrant. Mona’s trading volumes are also on an uptrend.

Other reasons why we include MONA in our watchlist for best meme coins UK include its resilience, proved by the fact that it survived the volatile crypto dips in 2018 and 2021. It has also shown us just how high its prices can reach. Moreover, we know that it possibly is only trading at these low prices because it missed the 2021 bull run.

Taking all these into consideration, we wouldn’t be surprised if Monacoin overtakes the likes of FLOKI, Dogelon Mars, and Safemoon in the race to replace DOGE as the most valuable meme coin.

Samoyedcoin (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin is the top meme coin for the Solana ecosystem. Like all the other coins on our list of meme coins to watch in 2022, Samoyedcoin is inspired by such hypes as Dogecoin, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko. It hopes to become the largest meme coin on the fast-growing Solana ecosystem and compete with the other cryptos hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

Its launch in May 2021 coincided with the volatile crypto market dip, which sent its value crashing below the introductory price of £0.014. But when the market attempted recovery 5 months later, Samoyedcoin proved its resilience and rallied by more than 1300%. setting its current ATH of £0.19.

Today, it is back to trading around its introductory price levels, having been forced to shed more than 90% of its peak value by the early 2022 market dip. This gives it a modest market cap of £40.8 Million, making it the most valuable meme coin on the Solana blockchain and the 5th most valuable joke currency - overall.

So why do we feature it among the best meme coins? For starters, it has proven its resilience and ability to take advantage of even the least market rallies. We also include it here because it is the most popular meme coin on Solana - the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem.

We also include it here because it is immensely popular among traders and investors. This is evidenced by its fast-growing community of supporters, especially on Reddit and Twitter, and its rising trade volumes. The fact that it shot from oblivion to become the fastest growing and 5th most valuable meme coin tell us SAMO is probably one market rally away from exploding.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon, like Floki Inu, was developed in haste and anticipation that it would serve as the natural successor for Shiba Inu once it peaked. It even posted impressive gains, rallying by more than 20000% in its first few weeks after listing in April 2021.

And when the market crashed, SafeMoon dipped but still rode the market rally to recovery in the last quarter of the year. But as we approached 2022, that recovery tapered and SafeMoon prices, like the rest of the crypto assets, dipped again - shedding 96% off its all-time high.

In readiness for its next price rally, SafeMoon has continued its vibrant community. Much of this has been through the aggressive marketing campaigns led by the SafeMoon CEO, John Karony, especially on Twitter and Reddit. And to keep the SafeMoon hodlers engaged during the dip, SafeMoon has come up with multiple crypto technologies. These include the SafeMoon wallet and the launch and migration to the SafeMoon V2 protocol.

But why list it among the top meme coins in the UK? Because it has proven its resilience. Because it has one of the largest and most vibrant crypto communities, and because it still attracts massive investor interest.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Hoge Finance (HOGE)

Hoge Finance started in February 2021, selling for £0.0000011. Its launch coincided with the base of the early 2021 crypto market price run that helped push its value up by more than 48500% in less than a month to reach £0.00053 in March. It dipped in April but recovered to reach the March highs in the first week of May, before dipping again during the mid-2021 crypto market crash.

In a show of resilience, however, HOGE recovered again and went on to hit a new all-time high of £0.0007 - more than 63000% up its Feb prices - during the short-lived October/November market rally. This resilience and ability to take advantage of even the slightest crypto market pumps is the key reason we included Hoge Finance on our list of top meme coins UK.

Others that help it rank king among the best meme coins include growing popularity, surging crypto community around the meme coin, and heightened investor interest. As the crypto market braces for a run, possibly in the next few months, we expect these factors to catapult the fast-rising and 6th most valuable meme coin to newer price heights.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

ERC20 (ERC20)

The final meme coin on our list of the best meme coins in the UK is ERC20. It is the 7th most valuable meme coin with a modest market cap of £14.4 Million. It launched in November 2017 valued at £0.00023 but exploded in the first week of August 2018, growing its introductory price by 2 million percent to set the current all-time high of £4.72.

Like Monacoin, it too missed out on the 2021 crypto market rally. But given its resilience and history of proven stellar performance, it has since attracted the attention of crypto investors and traders. It has also been growing its community of supporters who have helped boost its popularity, especially on crypto-friendly social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

We feature it on our list of meme coins set to explode in 2022 because we believe it could pull a surprise and dash towards its 2018 highs during the next bull market. Further, its soaring popularity among investors, small market cap, and incredibly low cost make it even more interesting to traders as it leaves room for massive value gain.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

How to identify best meme coins to buy in 2022?

Hereinabove we briefly pointed to some of the factors that we considered when vetting joke currencies and coming up with this list of the best meme coins UK. We would like to expound on these and tell you the 5 key features that you should consider when identifying top meme currencies.

Potential for future growth: It is not enough for a meme coin to be popular. It should have the potential to post massive value gains in the foreseeable future. And indicators of whether a joke coin can grow further include investor interest, rising use cases, as well as a small market cap and price.

Community and endorsements: 2021 has shown us that meme coins with a large and vibrant community, or by scoring a few celebrity endorsements, a meme coin ups its probability of exploding in value.

Liquidity: A top meme coin UK should also be easily accessible and liquid. This means that it should be listed with enough exchanges and DEXs, which makes it easy to cash out.

Token distribution: To avoid falling for rug pulls and exit scams, check the meme coin’s token distribution. Avoid tokens whose founding team or a small group of individuals - like early investors - hold a large number of tokens.

Trading activity and market cap: Check the meme coin’s trading volumes to ascertain its liquidity and market cap and to assess how high its token prices can reach.

How to buy best meme coins UK - step by step guide

The process of buying the best meme coins is almost similar in virtually all crypto exchanges. Here are the 4 you have to follow when buying joke currencies in the UK:

Step 1: Start by creating a crypto trading account with a crypto exchange (we will list the top exchanges that list the best meme coins UK in the next section). Note that most will ask that you verify your identity before you can start trading.

Step 2: Deposit funds into your approved crypto trading account. This could be either fiat for centralized exchanges like eToro or another crypto for decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or Pancakeswap.

Step 3: Find the meme coin you wish to buy on the exchange and place the buy order. You can specify either the amount of cash you want to spend on the purchase or the number of a specific meme coin you wish to buy.

Step 4: Receive your meme coins in your digital wallet.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Where to buy best meme coins UK today

There are multiple crypto exchanges in the UK, but only a handful list all of the meme coins we have discussed above. If you are searching for the best exchange to buy meme coins in the UK, we recommend signing up with these two:

eToro - best for beginner friendliness

eToro is best known for its beginner friendliness as evidenced by its decongested and easily navigable user interface. It also lists a number of these top meme coins and lets you buy meme coins instantly. The exchange is also transparent with its fees and lets you view the total cost of trading before you hit the buy/sell button. Plus, it will provide you with a free wallet, both a custodial and a non-custodial mobile wallet app.

>>>Buy Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Binance - best for low fees

Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world and arguably the most liquid exchange in the country. It also maintains some of the lowest crypto trading fees - starting from 0.1% and supports the widest range of top meme coins. Virtually all of the best meme coins UK discussed hereinabove can be purchased on the platform with either fiat or other crypto. Plus, it has put together one of the largest private insurance funds for crypto traders on its platform.

Final Word - best meme coins in the UK

There go the 10 best meme coins to buy in 2022. Any of these could explode and rally to unimaginable price heights in the next few months. We have also briefly explained our thought process and research that went into coming up with this list. And we have even shared some of the factors that you too should consider when vetting the best meme coins UK.

Want to start accumulating any of these while they are stuck in the current dip and before crypto market recovery kicks in? Register with eToro or any regulated exchange - the process is easy and straightforward. Then follow the step-by-step guide to buying top meme coins that we have provided herein.

>>>Buy Meme Coins<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Meme Coins UK

What is a meme coin?

A meme coin is a digital currency that traces its origin to an internet meme, joke, or trend. Unlike the like of Bitcoins that serve as a medium of exchange, even the best meme coins do not have any solid use case and derive their value from internet hype.

What are the best meme coins in the UK today?

In this post, we have discussed what we believe to be the best meme coins to invest in today. These range from established meme coins like Dogecoin and Monacoin to relatively new entrants like Apecoin and Dogelon Mars. And they all seem ready for the next market pump.

Which top meme coins will explode in 2022?

We cannot tell with utmost accuracy which of the best meme coins will explode in the next few months. They all, however, have indicated that they will post considerable gains should the market resume a sustained uptrend.

Where can I invest in the best meme coins in the UK?

Plenty of crypto exchanges in the UK, both centralized and decentralized, list some or all of the joke currencies we have listed in the best meme coins UK guide. We would, however, recommend that you start investing in meme coins on a regulated and trustworthy exchange because it not only has a user-friendly interface but also runs a highly secure custodial wallet service.

>>>Buy Cryptos Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.