THE Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the signing of the franchise agreement with the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) to operate a new 350-room hotel in the Scottish capital.

Slated to open in mid-2025, the Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket property will mark the brand's first hotel in Scotland, "signifying a key milestone for Hyatt’s strategic brand growth in the UK", it said.

It comes as the EICC also announced it has taken on the management and operations of Convention Edinburgh in a bid to help drive the city’s business events sector.

Convention Edinburgh was temporarily closed in May 2020, and the agreement with City of Edinburgh Council will see the EICC run Edinburgh’s convention bureau services for an initial 18-month period, which can be extended for 2024 and beyond by the mutual agreement of all parties.

Marshall Dallas, EICC chief executive, said: “Without the formal support of a convention bureau over the last couple of years, with a lack of destination marketing activities to attract new events and support for clients requiring convention bureau services, the city’s business event sector has been on the back foot.

"Today’s announcement puts us in a positive position to help create a thriving future for Edinburgh as a business events destination, which in turn brings great benefit to the local economy and our array of city partners.”

The hotel school and training academy at the Hyatt will partner with Edinburgh College, providing a pipeline of qualified people for Scotland’s leisure and tourism industry.

It is hoped the hotel will help "address the delegate demand issues the EICC has historically faced".

Mr Dallas added: “The hotel and hotel school development is central to the EICC’s future as Scotland’s leading conference venue, and aligns with our mission to create an environment which inspires ideas that change the world.”

Last month, the EICC announced that it has secured a series of high profile UK and international conferences for 2023, collectively bringing thousands of delegates to Edinburgh next year while providing millions of pounds of economic activity to the city and region.

Aberdeen energy giant sells division for £1.5 billion

WOOD, the Aberdeen-based energy services giant, has sold its built environment consulting business for around $1.9 billion (£1.5bn).

The company declared the disposal would “significantly reduce” its leverage and deliver value for shareholders, raising the prospect of restoring its ordinary dividend.

HSBC sets aside £1bn to lend Scottish firms

BANKING giant HSBC has ring-fenced £1 billion for lending to small and medium-sized enterprises in Scotland bidding to build business and create jobs.

The Scottish segment of the £15bn UK fund is for lending to SMEs to support local economies, employment opportunities and drive growth north of the Border.

