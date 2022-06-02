THE Edinburgh International Conference Centre has taken on the management and operations of Convention Edinburgh.
The convention bureau was temporarily closed in May 2020, and the agreement with City of Edinburgh Council will see the EICC run its bureau services for an initial 18-month period and potentially extended.
Marshall Dallas, EICC chief executive, said: “Without the formal support of a convention bureau over the last couple of years, with a lack of destination marketing activities to attract new events and support for clients requiring convention bureau services, the city’s business event sector has been on the back foot.
“Today’s announcement puts us in a positive position to help create a thriving future for Edinburgh as a business events destination - which in turn brings great benefit to the local economy and our array of city partners.”
Separately, Hyatt Hotels Corporation hailed the inking of the franchise agreement with Edinburgh International Conference Centre for a 350-room hotel in the Haymarket area of the city, slated to open in 2025 and which will be the US firm’s first hotel in Scotland.
A hotel training academy will link with Edinburgh College.
