PLANS have been lodged to demolish the former Cirrus Logic office site in the Scottish capital and build nearly 300 student apartments.
Host Student Housing Management Limited and McKay Limited have subitted plans with designs by JM Architects to City of Edinburgh Council for the site next to Murrayfield Stadium.
It plans a mix of accommodation types including studios and cluster apartments in five, six and eight bedrooms formats.
The application site is at 36-44 Westfield Road with the office building an existing stone cottage and a showroom.
The applicant said: “Host offers hassle-free, all-inclusive student accommodation and provide students with a welcoming, reassuring and stress-free experience at university or college.”
It said the develop-able area is constrained by the HSE consultation zones centred on the adjacent Mcfarlan Smith site.
The apartments will also have communal amenity such as study space, a residents lounge, concierge and reception.
There will also be landscaped outdoor amenity spaces, a garden space addressing Westfield Road and 289 cycle parking spaces for each student for whom accommodation is provided.
