PLANS have been lodged to demolish the former Cirrus Logic office site in the Scottish capital and build nearly 300 student apartments.

Host Student Housing Management Limited and McKay Limited have subitted plans with designs by JM Architects to City of Edinburgh Council for the site next to Murrayfield Stadium.

It plans a mix of accommodation types including studios and cluster apartments in five, six and eight bedrooms formats.

The application site is at 36-44 Westfield Road with the office building an existing stone cottage and a showroom.

The applicant said: “Host offers hassle-free, all-inclusive student accommodation and provide students with a welcoming, reassuring and stress-free experience at university or college.”

It said the develop-able area is constrained by the HSE consultation zones centred on the adjacent Mcfarlan Smith site.

The apartments will also have communal amenity such as study space, a residents lounge, concierge and reception.

There will also be landscaped outdoor amenity spaces, a garden space addressing Westfield Road and 289 cycle parking spaces for each student for whom accommodation is provided.

All staff lose jobs as Scottish roofing company ceases trading

A SCOTTISH roofing company established in 1965 has ceased trading, with all of its 20 employees losing their jobs.

The directors of Dunfermline-based Braisby Roofing are applying to the court to appoint insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator.

Parsley Box sales stall in first half

​PARSLEY Box cut its losses in the first five months of this year but revenue growth remains stalled as order volumes have failed to rebound.

The Edinburgh-based company, which delivers ready meals to older customers, lowered its full-year guidance in a trading update yesterday that highlighted the challenging inflationary circumstances facing consumers.

