A Lanarkshire racecourse hotel has been named Scotland's "best low cost" venue at the Prestige Hotel Awards.

Hampton by Hilton Hamilton Park Hotel received the accolade this past weekend at a ceremony in Glasgow hosted by Des Clarke after being nominated by members of the public. Situated within the grounds of the racecourse, the hotel features a restaurant, bar and small fitness centre along with 24-hour facilities for visitors to the racecourse for weddings, events, and conferences.

“Clinching Scotland’s Best Low Cost Hotel 2022 is an honour, and to know that we were nominated by members of the public is so rewarding,” general manager Alex Cameron said. “Apart from our sincere appreciation to all guests who have reviewed and contributed positively, I would also like to dedicate this award to the staff as a testament of the hard work and service.”

Newly-appointed managing director Fiona Murdoch said: “We are delighted to have won this award, this is fantastic recognition of Alex and the entire team.”

She added that the hotel is continually improving its product offering - which includes a 100% Happy Guarantee, free hot breakfast, and free high speed internet access - to meet and exceed the needs of all guests.