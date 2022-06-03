Miller Homes is launching a new community at the site of former linoleum factory in Fife this weekend.

The Victoria Wynd development Kirkcaldy launches on Saturday and will be bringing 105 new homes to the area.

The new community marks the second live development for Miller Homes in Fife and joins the homebuilder’s existing Lapwing Brae development in Dunfermline, which the firm says has been popular with buyers in the area.

Miller Homes at Victoria Wynd will comprise a mix of three and four-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached styles.

Interested buyers can pre-reserve their new home online via the Miller Homes website and be one of the first to secure a home in this "highly anticipated neighbourhood".

With demand for new homes in Fife high, Miller Homes said it expects the development to be popular “with those living in and around the area looking to make a move”.

Situated to the east of Victoria Hospital and on the site of the former Forbo Nairn linoleum factory, Victoria Wynd lies within reach of Kirkcaldy’s amenities and outdoor spaces.

Ravenscraig Park and Pathhead Sands beach are a short drive away, along with Fife Central Retail Park for everyday needs, and the neighbouring Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Edinburgh and Dundee are easily accessible from the development.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland east, said: “After the success of our Lapwing Brae development in Dunfermline, we are excited to be launching Victoria Wynd in Fife.

“The town of Kirkcaldy has fantastic amenities and gorgeous outdoor spaces, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth from the Bay, Victoria Wynd is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque place to call home that’s not far from Edinburgh and Dundee.”

Skills shortages threat to Scotland's engineering industry

SCOTLAND’S engineering sector has recorded a fifth consecutive quarter of growth in output volumes, order intake, exports and staffing, but expansion has eased slightly and skills shortages pose a major threat, a survey shows.

Scottish Engineering chief executive Paul Sheerin, writing in the industry body’s latest quarterly report published today, expresses surprise that the growth slowdown was not greater amid “global turmoil”.

​Scottish islands step closer to better connectivity

SCOTLND'S islands are a step closer to faster, more reliable broadband for thousands of homes and businesses.

The first of 16 cables are being installed under the seabed surrounding Shetland as part of the £384 million Reaching 100% (R100) North contract, delivered by Openreach.

