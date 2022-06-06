By Ian McConnell
Business Editor
ANGELA Mitchell has been appointed as Deloitte’s new senior partner for Scotland.
The accountancy firm said Ms Mitchell, who has taken up the post, is “the first woman to hold this senior position in Scotland”. She succeeds Steve Williams, who has been in the role since 2015.
Ms Mitchell has been office senior partner for Deloitte in Glasgow since 2020 and has led the firm’s public sector practice in Scotland for 12 years.
Deloitte noted Ms Mitchell, who first became a partner at the firm in 2010, has more than 25 years of experience of delivering services to clients across central government, local government, health, education, and policing.
Ms Mitchell said: “Being appointed as the senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland is an honour and I’m looking forward to working closely with my fellow partners as we grow our practice.
“One of the biggest challenges we face is climate change, and it’s vital that we all take action to address it. Businesses have a key role to play, and one of my top priorities will be expanding our capabilities in this area to help organisations transition to a low-carbon economy.”
She added: “The talent we have here in Scotland is truly outstanding.”
The firm said Mr Williams “will now focus on his role on the firm’s audit governance board, which oversees Deloitte’s operational separation and the firm’s continued investment in audit quality, as well as his position as chair of Deloitte’s UK oversight board”. He will also continue to work with financial services clients.
