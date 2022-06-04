The Scottish Dairy Hub is celebrating eight years of supporting Scottish dairy farmers and the nation’s dairy sector this week, writes Neale McQuistin.

The hub was established in June 2014 as an initiative that stemmed from the Scottish Dairy Review Ambition 2025 report, commissioned by Scottish Government. It has gone on to handle thousands of enquiries from the dairy sector, offering a free, one-stop, confidential, information service to all dairy farmers and service providers. By identifying the best sources of advice to improve dairy farm competitiveness, technical efficiency and sustainability, it acts as a signposting service connecting the dairy sector throughout Scotland.

Scottish Dairy Hub manager Stuart Martin said: “If you have a question on any topic affecting your farm, simply get in touch and we will do the research work and sign post you to the answer. “

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 699 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart on Wednesday. The 388 prime lambs sold dearer on the week to average 331p/kg (+11p) or £149 (+£8) per head. All weights of lambs were in good demand with heavyweight Suffolks leading at £171, while a pair of Blue Texel lambs led per kilo at 372p. Prime hoggs (186) sold to £174 for heavy Texels and to 311p for Beltex. Cast ewes sold to £190 and £186 for Texel crosses, while Mules peaked at £132. Blackface ewes sold to £120 for a pen of 19.

At C&D Auction Marts’ weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries on Wednesday, cattle numbers were short of demand which resulted in all classes meeting big demand with Belted Galloway bullocks selling to 254p/kg to W Lindsay, Butchers, Creetown. Beef type OTMs sold to 248p/kg for a Charolais cow to average 196p, while dairy types peaked at 177p to average 167p/kg. New season prime lambs sold to £152 for Texels with Zwartbles cashing in at £148. Prime hoggets that were well fleshed sold on a much sharper trade with Charolais and Texels selling to £146. Cast ewes were an exceptional trade. Heavy ewes peaked at £220 to average £141.