The Scottish Dairy Hub is celebrating eight years of supporting Scottish dairy farmers and the nation’s dairy sector this week, writes Neale McQuistin.

The hub was established in June 2014 as an initiative that stemmed from the Scottish Dairy Review Ambition 2025 report, commissioned by Scottish Government. It has gone on to handle thousands of enquiries from the dairy sector, offering a free, one-stop, confidential, information service to all dairy farmers and service providers. By identifying the best sources of advice to improve dairy farm competitiveness, technical efficiency and sustainability, it acts as a signposting service connecting the dairy sector throughout Scotland.