The Scottish Dairy Hub is celebrating eight years of supporting Scottish dairy farmers and the nation’s dairy sector this week, writes Neale McQuistin.
The hub was established in June 2014 as an initiative that stemmed from the Scottish Dairy Review Ambition 2025 report, commissioned by Scottish Government. It has gone on to handle thousands of enquiries from the dairy sector, offering a free, one-stop, confidential, information service to all dairy farmers and service providers. By identifying the best sources of advice to improve dairy farm competitiveness, technical efficiency and sustainability, it acts as a signposting service connecting the dairy sector throughout Scotland.
Scottish Dairy Hub manager Stuart Martin said: “If you have a question on any topic affecting your farm, simply get in touch and we will do the research work and sign post you to the answer. “
Market round-up
Messrs Craig Wilson sold 699 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart on Wednesday. The 388 prime lambs sold dearer on the week to average 331p/kg (+11p) or £149 (+£8) per head. All weights of lambs were in good demand with heavyweight Suffolks leading at £171, while a pair of Blue Texel lambs led per kilo at 372p. Prime hoggs (186) sold to £174 for heavy Texels and to 311p for Beltex. Cast ewes sold to £190 and £186 for Texel crosses, while Mules peaked at £132. Blackface ewes sold to £120 for a pen of 19.
At C&D Auction Marts’ weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries on Wednesday, cattle numbers were short of demand which resulted in all classes meeting big demand with Belted Galloway bullocks selling to 254p/kg to W Lindsay, Butchers, Creetown. Beef type OTMs sold to 248p/kg for a Charolais cow to average 196p, while dairy types peaked at 177p to average 167p/kg. New season prime lambs sold to £152 for Texels with Zwartbles cashing in at £148. Prime hoggets that were well fleshed sold on a much sharper trade with Charolais and Texels selling to £146. Cast ewes were an exceptional trade. Heavy ewes peaked at £220 to average £141.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here