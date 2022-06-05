A SCOTTISH roofing company established in 1965 has ceased trading, with all of its 20 employees losing their jobs.
The directors of Dunfermline-based Braisby Roofing are applying to the court to appoint insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator. The 60-year-old firm closed last week.
READ MORE: Braisby Roofing has remained in the ownership of the Braisby family since it was established.
Window firm hiring to keep up with demand
A LONG-ESTABLISHED Ayrshire window company has hit the recruitment trail as it looks to capitalise on strong demand for its services from the commercial and domestic sectors.
Andrew Wright Windows, which has been owned by three different families since the company was founded in 1937, is looking to add up to 28 people to its headcount in a range of roles. The Irvine-based currently has 100 staff.
Renaissance chief secures £30m in backing
SCOTTISH entrepreneur Robert Kilgour has secured £30 million from an unnamed investor to nearly double the size of his Renaissance care home chain within the next three years.
Mr Kilgour is said to currently be looking at “several possible” acquisitions to add to the group’s existing portfolio of 16 care homes located throughout Scotland. Renaissance has completed a number of such deals since it was set up in 2004, the most recent being the acquisition of Malin Court in Ayrshire in January 2021.
Former Scottish Widows HQ plan unveiled
PLANS have been unveiled for the redevelopment of the A-listed former Scottish Widows headquarters in Edinburgh.
Designed in 1970-71 by the architectural practice of Sir Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson, the building now lies empty after its previous tenant, Lloyds Banking Group left in 2020 and new plans are now out to consultation.
Insight, opinion, analysis
Kristy Dorsey: UK debts in 'better shape' than pre-banking crisis
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Outlandishly extravagant celebration smacks of utter Brexiter desperation
Scott Wright: More Scots firms losing independence as investors swoop for big names
Ian McConnell on Friday: What Scottish Government is clearly getting right amid clamour from Scotland’s detractors
Brian Donnelly: Boris Johnson 'lied about employment' says standards, privileges chair
Sign up: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here