A SCOTTISH roofing company established in 1965 has ceased trading, with all of its 20 employees losing their jobs.

The directors of Dunfermline-based Braisby Roofing are applying to the court to appoint insolvency specialist Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie as liquidator. The 60-year-old firm closed last week.

READ MORE: Braisby Roofing has remained in the ownership of the Braisby family since it was established.

Window firm hiring to keep up with demand

A LONG-ESTABLISHED Ayrshire window company has hit the recruitment trail as it looks to capitalise on strong demand for its services from the commercial and domestic sectors.

One of two Andrew Wright factories in Irvine.

Andrew Wright Windows, which has been owned by three different families since the company was founded in 1937, is looking to add up to 28 people to its headcount in a range of roles. The Irvine-based currently has 100 staff.

Renaissance chief secures £30m in backing

SCOTTISH entrepreneur Robert Kilgour has secured £30 million from an unnamed investor to nearly double the size of his Renaissance care home chain within the next three years.

Robert Kilgour, executive chairman, Renaissance Care

Mr Kilgour is said to currently be looking at “several possible” acquisitions to add to the group’s existing portfolio of 16 care homes located throughout Scotland. Renaissance has completed a number of such deals since it was set up in 2004, the most recent being the acquisition of Malin Court in Ayrshire in January 2021.

​Former Scottish Widows HQ plan unveiled

PLANS have been unveiled for the redevelopment of the A-listed former Scottish Widows headquarters in Edinburgh.

Schroders Capital Management, the fund manager responsible for the building, has appointed a design team led by Edinburgh-based development management practice Corran Properties Limited.

Designed in 1970-71 by the architectural practice of Sir Basil Spence, Glover & Ferguson, the building now lies empty after its previous tenant, Lloyds Banking Group left in 2020 and new plans are now out to consultation.

