GLENEAGLES Townhouse, the hotel company’s new venture in the Scottish capital, is due to open its doors today.
The luxury brand behind the 33-bedroom hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant hailed the first phase of its Edinburgh opening in St Andrew Square.
It said the Townhouse and its all-day restaurant, The Spence, "will open exclusively to members and hotel resident guests for the opening period before the wider public is invited to experience the venue in early summer".
The Townhouse marks a new chapter in the listed building’s history.
It was originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland.
READ MORE: Gleneagles to open luxury Edinburgh Townhouse
It was also granted planning permission for the development’s “garden room” restaurant extension which centres on the extension to the messenger's house to create the facility between two buildings.
Townhouse resident guests and members will have access to a training, treatments and therapies space later in June.
Gleneagles said: "Evenings at Townhouse promise to be lively, social and a place for friends and colleagues to gather at the end of the working day, with more cosy, intimate and relaxed wine tasting events for those who enjoy a slower pace."
The roof terrace bar Lamplighters, also open exclusively to members, has views of the city’s medieval Old Town on the left and New Town on the right.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here