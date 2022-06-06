GLENEAGLES Townhouse, the hotel company’s new venture in the Scottish capital, is due to open its doors today.

The luxury brand behind the 33-bedroom hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant hailed the first phase of its Edinburgh opening in St Andrew Square.

It said the Townhouse and its all-day restaurant, The Spence, "will open exclusively to members and hotel resident guests for the opening period before the wider public is invited to experience the venue in early summer".

Lamplighters

The Townhouse marks a new chapter in the listed building’s history.

It was originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland.

It was also granted planning permission for the development’s “garden room” restaurant extension which centres on the extension to the messenger's house to create the facility between two buildings.

The Spence

Townhouse resident guests and members will have access to a training, treatments and therapies space later in June.

Gleneagles said: "Evenings at Townhouse promise to be lively, social and a place for friends and colleagues to gather at the end of the working day, with more cosy, intimate and relaxed wine tasting events for those who enjoy a slower pace."

The roof terrace bar Lamplighters, also open exclusively to members, has views of the city’s medieval Old Town on the left and New Town on the right.