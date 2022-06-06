BrewDog and Australian Venue Co have announced a new bar franchise deal today for Australia.

The partnership will start this year with the first BrewDog and AVC bar to be opened within the "iconic Pentridge Prison in Melbourne".

AVC will open multiple BrewDog bars in the coming years across several cities including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with the potential for further expansion.

Martin Dickie, BrewDog co-founder, said: “Australia is one of the most exciting and dynamic craft beer countries in the world. Since opening our taproom and brewery in Brisbane, we’ve been blown away by the support we’ve received from the local community. We’re delighted to be working with AVC, Australia’s leading pub and bar operator, to open multiple BrewDog bars in Australia.

“These beacons of beer will be a true showcase of our brand, with a focus on high-quality beer, fantastic food experiences and exceptional service. We can’t wait for this project to get underway with BrewDog Pentridge.”

The former prison site from above.

Paul Waterson, chief executive AVC, said: "We’re thrilled to be partnering with BrewDog, we really admire the globally-recognised brand and business they’ve built.

“It’s a great fit for us because we’re experts at delivering exceptional customer experiences at scale, and championing great food & beer in a casual, large format operation. This partnership is a gamechanger for the Australian hospitality industry and is an exciting new growth model for AVC.”

Ellon-based BrewDog and AVC said they have accelerated their expansion plans, with BrewDog recently opening new sites in Mumbai, India and New Albany in USA, and with construction under way on flagship bars in Las Vegas and Waterloo, London both set to open later this year.

AVC has "proven resilient to the challenging conditions over the last two years" and has continued to grow through a number of acquisitions as well as investment in an extensive capital works program, which has included Sarah Sands Hotel in Melbourne, Crown Hotel in Brisbane and Little Pearl in Sydney.

Located within the historic E Division building at Pentridge Prison, BrewDog Pentridge will have "restored interiors will offer a nod to the history of the iconic site, while the beer garden will offer a modern and casual experience".

Set to open in mid-2022, BrewDog Pentridge will feature an indoor dining room and den on the ground floor, three event spaces on level 1 and an outdoor beer garden with BrewDog container bar, bookable spaces and games area.

Graeme Roy: Long-term sustainability of Scotland’s finances in focus

NEXT month I’ll be taking on the role of chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission. It is a huge honour to be following in the footsteps of Dame Susan Rice, who has led the commission over these last eight years.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission plays a crucially important role in Scotland’s economic landscape. Established in 2014, it produces the official, independent forecasts that support the Scottish Government’s Budget process.

Lifestyle brand to open first store

ONLINE sustainable natural wool brand The Tartan Blanket Co. is to open its first bricks-and-mortar store this month.

The new shop will be based on Great Junction Street, Leith, and will be opening its doors for customers on Saturday June 25.

