In this guide, we will tell you everything related to Theta cryptocurrency. We tell you where to buy THETA in 2022 and how to buy its tokens in the UK. We also go over the reasons to buy Theta Network as well as the risks to investing in the popular cryptocurrency today.

How to buy Theta Network (THETA) ― Quick Steps

Are you based in the UK and looking to jump straight to buying Theta Cryptocurrency? Follow this simple three-step guide that teaches you how to buy Theta coin in the UK today.

Step 1: Open an account

Start by registering a trading account with a UK crypto exchanges. The process should be easy and straightforward and takes about a few minutes to complete. Only provide the exchange with basic personal information and verify your identity.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Step 2: Fund the account

Fund the approved crypto trading account. You can deposit and start trading. Most exchanges support virtually all the most popular international payment options, including PayPal, credit cards, debit cards and bank transfers.

Step 3: Buy Theta Crypto

Search for Theta from the list of crypto assets supported by the exchange. Choose to buy the digital currency and proceed to specify the amount of cash you wish to spend on the purchase.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Where to Buy Theta Network (THETA) in 2022

Theta’s popularity ensures that it is listed with virtually all crypto trading platforms. From tier-1 exchanges and over the counter platforms to peer-to-peer trading platforms.

With this flood of platforms to choose from, finding the best place to buy Theta crypto in the UK can prove overwhelming. In this section, however, we tell you of the top exchanges to buy Theta in 2022.

To understand these exchanges, let us analyze the best places to buy Theta Network.

eToro ― Overall best place to buy Theta Network (THETA) for 2022

eToro came in first place as the best place to buy THETA. As a regulated exchange by the Financial Institute Regulatory Authority (FINRA), eToro was launched in 2007.

After providing its customers with centralized financial assets such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, and metals, eToro branched into supporting digital assets in 2014.

As one of the most popular exchanges, eToro supports approximately 62 cryptocurrencies.

eToro supports more than 100 countries and serves over 20 million registered users.

After the bearish outlook of the market that has led to a plunge in the prices of cryptocurrencies, beginners traders and investors have seen an opportunity to buy.

With the Theta Network allowing a global pool of users to relay videos by offering their spare bandwidth and computing resources to improve the quality of streaming content, millions are asking about the relationship between eToro and THETA.

Some of the questions being asked include but are not limited to, is THETA on eToro, can I buy THETA on eToro, does eToro support THETA, where can I trade THETA, how do I buy THETA network, and when did eToro add support for THETA?

Yes, the Theta Network can be found on eToro.

On March 15, 2022, eToro announced that the native asset of the Theta Network has been added to its growing list of digital assets.

Pros of buying THETA through eToro

High Liquidity Exchange

Payment Method (eToro supports deposits and withdrawals via debit and credit cards from Maestro, MasterCard, and VISA; bank transfers such as wire and automated clearinghouse, and e-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, iDEAL, Skrill, and Rapid Transfer).

Accessibility (eToro can be found via their online address on the web. The eToro APP can be downloaded on the Apple and Google Play Stores for smart devices that are powered by iOS and Android respectively).

Regulation (In the UK, eToro is compliant with the FCA, abides by the rules of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, and adheres to the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cyprus and the United States).

Verification (The platform has a smooth verification process. Depending on how cooperative you are, you can become a fully verified member in less than an hour).

Social Trading (The exchange allows beginners to copy the trades of experienced traders in the form of copy trading).

Demo Account (eToro has a feature that allows you to learn how to risk funds on a VIRTUAL ACCOUNT. Once you gain the right experience, you can risk funds on a LIVE ACCOUNT).

Minimum Requirements (Customers in the USA and UK can deposit at least $10. However, residents outside of these countries need to fork out a minimum of $50).

Ease of Use (eToro’s online address as well as mobile application is extremely easy to use and has been rated highly among beginners).

eToro Crypto Portfolio (eToro launched a crypto portfolio in 2022 to cater to the needs of beginners. With a single investment, you can buy a basket of cryptocurrencies that comprise at least 12 of the high-yielding assets.

eToro Staking

Security (eToro has operated for more than 15 years without cybersecurity problems due to constant upgrades).

Cons of Buying THETA through eToro

Non-Trading Fees (Dormant accounts are subject to inactivity fees).

Customer Service Issues (Representatives are a bit slow in responding to queries).

International Residents Minimum Deposit Issues ($50 is quite large when compared to the minimum deposits on certain exchanges).

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Binance ― buy Theta Network (THETA) at low fees

Binance is our second best place to buy THETA because you can enjoy some of the cheapest ways to buy cryptocurrency.

Chanpeng Zhao (CZ), one of the most vibrant voices in the centralized and decentralized finance space launched Binance in 2017 after seeing the massive liquidity being poured into cryptocurrencies.

Binance supports more than 180 countries and serves over 28 million users.

As the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, Binance supports the trading of more than 300 cryptocurrencies and has been rated highly as the best place to buy altcoins.

What’s more, you can find more than 1,000 markets on Binance which makes it easy to find several pairs of coins to trade.

With the dominance of Binance in the saturated market of cryptocurrencies, many traders and investors have asked about the relationship between Binance and the Theta Network (THETA). Some of the questions being asked are, is THETA on Binance, can I buy THETA on Binance, does Binance support THETA, is THETA available on Binance, and when did Binance add support for THETA?

Yes, Binance supports the trading of THETA and announced this on May 10, 2022.

As of May 18, 2022, Binance was one of the top two exchanges (the other being AAX), where THETA recorded the most trading volume.

As of writing, THETA's trading volume was $20.74 million.

Before you buy THETA on Binance, let us analyze the pros and cons of the Binance exchange.

Pros of buying THETA through Binance

Cryptocurrency Support (more than 300 digital assets).

Payment Methods (Binance supports direct crypto deposits via its official wallet called TrustWallet. You can also make deposits through debit cards and transfers from banks).

Speed (At its peak, Binance can process more than 1 million orders per second).

Security (Uses multi-clustered and multi-layered security encryptions to protect your custodial wallet. It supports multi-factor authentication).

Multi-Platform Support (You can find the Binance APP on Google Play Store for smart device users whose operating systems are Android. In the same way, you can locate the Binance APP on the Apple Store for smart device users powered by the “i” operating system. You can also find Binance via their online address on the web.

Fees (This platform is one of the best for trading THETA if you choose to make deposits via TrustWallet).

Customer Service (Binance has one of the most responsive customer support representatives in the crypto finance space).

Staking (Binance allows customers to make decent rewards on their cryptocurrencies).

Education Resource (You can follow the Binance Blog or Binance Research to stay up to speed with the developments in the space).

Cons of buying THETA through Binance

Payment Method Limitations (The exchange does not support e-wallets such as PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and others).

Ease of Use (Binance has been rated lowly by beginners due to its user interface being difficult to navigate easily).

Verification Problems (Complex verification process that can stretch out to days).

Crypto.com ― One of the best places to buy Theta Network (THETA)

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is our third best exchange to buy THETA in 2022. Crypto.com is one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume.

The exchange supports more than 10 million active customers from over 100 markets across the globe.

To accelerate the world’s transition to digital assets, Crypto.com has added support for several essential features in the space such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and crypto wallets among others.

The positive reviews online have led to huge patronage of the exchange.

With many beginners not knowing the best place to buy THETA, some of the questions trending are, what is the relationship between Crypto.com, and the Theta Network?

Sub-questions being asked include but are not limited to is THETA available on Crypto.com, is THETA on Crypto.com, can I buy THETA on Crypto.com, does Crypto.com support THETA, and when did Crypto.com add support for THETA?

Yes, Crypto.com supports the trading of THETA and announced this on September 24, 2019.

As of writing, Crypto.com was among the top 10 exchanges where THETA recorded the most in trading volume.

Before you buy THETA, it will be in your interest to know the pros and cons of buying THETA through Crypto.com.

Pros of buying THETA through Crypto.com

Cryptocurrency Support (As of May 18, 2022, there are 196 digital assets).

High Volume Exchange (records awesome daily trading volumes).

Fees (Has some of the lowest fees in the crypto finance space).

Payment Method (bank cards are supported).

Security (After being hacked in January 2022, Crypto.com continues to upgrade its system with the most efficient security systems to help protect user funds).

MarketPlace (Crypto.com also serves as an NFT Marketplace for the buying, holding, and selling of digital collectibles).

Accessibility (The Crypto.com APP can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android device users and Apple Store for iOS device users. You can also find Crypto.com via its online address on the World Wide Web).

Cons of buying THETA through Crypto.com

User Navigation Problems (Many beginners and novice traders have found the platform difficult to use).

Customer Support Problems (Not the best in the crypto finance space).

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

What is Theta Network (THETA)?

Launched in March 2019 by Mitch Liu and Jieyi Long, the Theta Network is a blockchain built for streaming videos.

Theta comprises the Theta Mainnet which is the network and the native asset of the entire Theta ecosystem, THETA.

The Theta Mainnet functions as a decentralized network that allows users to share computing resources and bandwidth on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.

The cryptocurrency THETA is responsible for several governance tasks within the network and counts Samsung, Sony Europe, Gumi, Blockchain Ventures, Binance, and Google as Enterprise Validators. This is in addition to a Guardian Network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes.

Is Theta Network (THETA) a good investment?

As one of the top 50 digital assets by market capitalization, many market commentators think that Theta is a good investment compared to several cryptocurrencies as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

Despite the ups and downs in THETA's price history, analysts believe that the Theta Network could command a higher market value in the long term.

Experts at Price Prediction.net project THETA to command an average trading price of $1.81, the least possible trading price of $1.74, and the best possible trading price of $2.12 by the end of 2022.

By the close of 2025, THETA could be trading for a regular price of $5.61, a minimum price of $5.42, and a maximum price of $6.34.

By the year’s end of 2030, THETA could reach a normal price of $39.23, the smallest possible trading price of $38.13, and the biggest possible trading price of $46.11.

This means that investing in THETA could see you with at least 70% returns in the short term, 420% gains in the medium term, and 3,700% earnings in the long term.

With that said, you should know that THETA price predictions are based on the possibilities of fundamental and technical analysis. There are no certainties due to the volatile nature of the crypto finance market.

Therefore, you should know that cryptocurrency investments come down to two factors, and they are risks and rewards.

You should always ask the question, do the potential rewards of investing in THETA outweigh the possible consequences of buying the Theta Network?

The project certainly has some risk factors such as plummeting by more than 90% of its all-time high (ATH) price of $15.90 recorded on April 16, 2021.

Aside from that, more crypto projects are being added to the space. Some of them have the aim of improving the quality of videos streamed online with other forms of solutions.

What’s more, THETA is vulnerable due to the high centralization of its token distribution.

Moreover, THETA records relatively lower trading volume than competing cryptocurrencies (daily volumes are mostly below $1 billion). This makes it difficult for THETA to rise in the short term and reach new price milestones.

On the other hand, THETA has lots of positives.

The cryptocurrency has become extremely cheap due to the dip in the market. You can buy more coins in 2022 than in 2021 with small capital. This has made THETA a low barrier to entering the crypto finance market.

Additionally, THETA could benefit from the industry partnerships with companies such as Sony (launching 3D NFTs via the Theta Mainnet 4.0.

The Theta Network is highly advanced and will be introducing several projects into Web3 and metaverse.

As an open-source protocol, developers can use the possibilities of the Theta Network to build more decentralized applications (dApps).

Overall, the Theta Network can cut streaming costs by 80%.

The resultant effect will be a spike in the novel token of the Network, THETA.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

THETA token price action

THETA became a crypto trading asset on January 17, 2018.

To understand the future price patterns of THETA, let us analyze THETA Price Prediction 2021 to date.

After dropping to new high lows during the year of the pandemic (2020), THETA began in 2021 with huge investor demand.

THETA opened on January 1, 2021, with a price of $1.86, reached an intraday high of $2.29, tested an intraday low of $1.80, and closed the day at $1.97. On the first day of the year, THETA had a trading volume of around $376 million, and a market capitalization of $1.97 billion. After trading above $2 for the first time, THETA closed the month by maintaining its status as a small-cap digital asset.

The tradable token crossed $3 for the first time in February, tested $4 on March 3, and closed the first quarter of the year with a new price of $12.37. Trading volume for the day was $586 million and corresponded to a market capitalization of $12.37 billion.

THETA began in April with a price of $12.39. With consistent investor interest above $200 million daily, THETA reached an ATH of $15.90 on the 16th day of April. Trading volume for the day was $1.7 billion which corresponded to a $14.82 billion market capitalization.

In May, Elon Musk’s announcement of the delisting of Bitcoin for the purchasing of Tesla products and China, India, and Turkey’s stance of clamping down on the use of all forms of digital currencies led to a bearish market.

This saw THETA trade for $6.91 on the last day of the second quarter of 2021 on June 30. On the day, trading volume declined to $263 million, and market capitalization dropped to $6.91 billion.

In the third and last quarters of 2021, the entire cryptocurrency industry experienced a bullish run. Unfortunately, THETA was one of the digital assets that could not benefit from the positive crypto market sentiment.

After opening at $6.91 on July 1, THETA closed on September 30 with a reduced price of $5.05. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) reached new all-time highs in November but THETA continued trading in the range of $5 and $7.

On December 31, THETA closed with a further drop in price to $4.71. The trading volume for the day was around $163 million and corresponded to a sinking market capitalization of $4.71 billion.

Overall, there was a 153% increase in the opening and closing prices of 2021.

2022 has been a bearish year for all cryptocurrencies.

THETA opened at $4.72 on January 1, reached an intraday high of $4.95, tested an intraday low of $4.71, and closed the day at $4.95. Trading volume for the day was $111 million and this corresponded to around $4.95 billion.

The negative crypto market sentiment deepened in the last week of February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

THETA closed on March 31, with a trading price of $4.17.

Discounted entry price

Since it's all-time high price which was closer to $16, THETA has since dropped to new high lows in May 2022.

What this means is that you will be able to buy a substantial number of THETA coins with a relatively smaller amount of money.

A great example can be attributed to investing in THETA with $100. In April 2021, $100 could buy around 6 THETA coins. The same sum of money can buy approximately 83 THETA coins in May 2022. This is a 1,283% increase in purchasing power.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Does THETA Have a Better Upside Than Ethereum?

The Theta Network continues to make strides in the crypto finance space by forming new partnerships that see the project break into all areas of the market (DeFi, NFTs, and stablecoins).

Ethereum continues to make strides and will be transitioning from the old network (proof of work) to the new network (proof of stake) by the end of 2022.

With that said, Ethereum remains the king of decentralized finance as well as non-fungible tokens. Does that mean Ethereum has a better upside than THETA?

To understand this, we need to factor in the prices of ETH and THETA as well as a percentage change.

As of writing, THETA was trading for $1.20, and ETH had a trading price of $1,950.

Suppose you had $10,000 to buy cryptocurrencies as a small budget investor, you should know that your capital could buy you around 5 Ether coins.

The same amount of money can buy approximately 8,333 THETA coins.

If you want to double your investments (from $10,000 to $20,000), it means THETA would have to command a new trading price of $2.40 while Ether would have to reach around $4000.

It is not impossible but there is a huge chance that THETA could reach $2.40 with a relatively smaller trading volume than it would for Ether to reach $4,000.

Aside from that, with 8,333 THETA tokens in your portfolio, should the coin retest $10, you stand a chance of seeing your $10,000 investment mature to around $83,330 in the long term.

Therefore, when it comes to the upside, Ethereum as the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization has a better upside than THETA in terms of the price it can reach.

With that said, investment-wise, you stand a chance of buying more THETAs than Ethers.

Therefore, there is a huge chance that you can see more returns, gains, and earnings by investing in THETA than Ethereum in the short and medium-term.

Easy to Diversify

If you are searching for a cryptocurrency to diversify your portfolio, you should know that THETA is one of the digital assets with huge potential.

You can have one stock, exchange-traded funds (ETF), commodity, and metal in your portfolio. These centralized assets are not volatile, which makes it difficult to spike or plunge within a short period. Fortunately, the positive sides of volatility could see THETA makeup for the losses of centralized financial assets with its multiple percentage gains.

What are the risks of buying THETA?

Throughout this guide, we have focused more on the positives of buying THETA, and have left the risks associated with having THETA in your portfolio.

Let us examine how volatility and speculation could be detrimental to the fortunes of the Theta Network.

Volatility and Speculation

Make no mistake about it, volatility has two sides, and the negative sides could see you lose your entire investments within a short period.

Terra LUNA showed a lot of promise but investors have seen the cryptocurrency trade in irrecoverable zones since the second week of May 2022.

After THETA reached $15, many analysts forecasted the coin to reach $50 and after that aim for the $100 price milestone in the long term.

Unfortunately, THETA is trading below $2, as of writing.

This is the primary reason why we continue to tell our readers to invest in THETA and cryptocurrencies in general, an amount of money you can afford to lose.

Despite the possibilities of the Theta Network and the partnerships the team behind the project has formed, THETA’s price in 2022 has largely been dictated by speculation.

As of writing, THETA continues to record less than $500 million in daily volume.

This means that investors continue to look at recently launched tokens and the gains those coins could bring them in the short term.

Therefore, if you choose to buy THETA, you must be prepared for sharp volatility spikes and recessions that could make or break your investment.

THETA price prediction

According to analyst David Cox at CryptoNewsZ, THETA could command the best possible trading price of $4.63 by the end of 2022.

Additionally, the crypto news portal foresees THETA trade for the biggest possible price of $7.30 by the close of 2025.

Per the forecast of Up To Brain, THETA could reach a maximum trading price of $11.8 by the year’s end of 2022.

Experts at the website further project that THETA could reach a new all-time high price of $19.32 by the end of 2025.

Based on the estimates of Digital Coin Price, the native asset of the Theta Network could command an average price of $1.61, the least possible trading price of $1.51, and the best possible trading price of $1.72 by the year’s end of 2022.

In 2025, THETA could reach a normal price of $2.37, the smallest possible trading price of $2.12, and the biggest possible trading price of $2.62.

By the close of 2030, THETA could trade for a regular price of $5.56, the lowest possible price of $5.43, and the highest possible price of $5.78.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Ways of buying THETA Cryptocurrency

There are several ways of buying THETA and these include bank cards, e-wallets, using direct crypto, and bank transfers.

Through our research, we realised that THETA can be traded on approximately 29 centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). With that in mind, let us look at the best ways to buy THETA in 2022.

How to buy THETA with Credit Card or Debit Card

The best way to buy THETA with a credit card or debit card is through an exchange that supports bank cards as payment methods.

From the best places to buy THETA, we know that eToro, Binance, and Crypto.com allows you to buy THETA with credit and debit cards.

With that said, Crypto.com and Binance charge 2.99% and 4.99% deposit fees respectively. On the other hand, eToro does not charge any amount of deposits using a debit or credit card.

Therefore, we can conclude that the best way to buy THETA with credit cards and debit cards is through eToro.

How to buy THETA with PayPal

The best way to buy THETA with PayPal is through a platform that supports the e-wallet as a payment method. Out of the three best places to buy THETA, only eToro supports PayPal as a payment method.

Therefore, we can say that eToro is the best way to buy THETA with PayPal.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.

Best THETA Wallet

Some of the best THETA Wallets that can help store your coins safely include but are not limited to Guarda Wallet, Theta Wallet, Trezor Wallet, MetaMask Wallet, and Atomic Wallet.

Where to buy THETA ― Conclusion

Throughout this post, we have informed you of more than just where to buy Theta Crypto in the UK in 2022. We have discussed the top exchanges to buy Theta coins and why you should consider investing in this altcoin today. We have even discussed the risks of investing in Theta at the moment and everything else that you need to know before buying the legacy digital currency.

We have even provided you with a step-by-step guide on how to buy Theta crypto in 2022. Go through the guide again and use it before buying a piece of the fastest growing cryptocurrency.

>>>Buy Theta Now<<<

Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated in the UK. No consumer protection. Tax on profits may apply.