PLANNING consent is being sought for the development of nearly 400 new residential apartments in Port Dundas, Glasgow.

Developer Soller Group has lodged an application for 359 one and two-bedroom homes around a landscaped courtyard at 144 Port Dundas Road, where roof terraces, a residents’ gym, retail unit, office space and a bike store would also feature.

The homes, which have been designed by Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture + Design, are earmarked for the private rented sector.

Nick Treadaway, founder and chief executive of Soller Group, said: “Our planning application for 359 apartments will breathe new life into a vacant site at 144 Port Dundas Road, bringing new activity and investment to the area.

“The apartments have been designed for people looking for easy access to the city centre. When new homes are delivered to a neighbourhood, it’s vitally important that they have strong public transport links and offer access to work and leisure facilities, and this is definitely the case at 144 Port Dundas Road.”

Mosaic director Neil Haining said: “The proposed development has been carefully considered to respond to Glasgow’s drive to encourage city centre living, which is vital to making Glasgow a sustainable and vibrant place to live. Our application also demonstrates our aim of placemaking a new destination neighbourhood community for Glasgow, which will quickly become part of the urban fabric of the city.

“144 Port Dundas Road will be a pedestrian-friendly courtyard development, allowing daylight to illuminate a central Public Square. Accessed by a landscaped plaza from Port Dundas Road, there will be amenity space as well as roof terraces, designed to ensure they are used as part of the everyday life of the building.”

The Port Dundas project follows Soller’s completion of a 201-bed student accommodation building in Glasgow city centre, now let to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and fully occupied. It recently submitted a planning application for phased two of the Grade A Carrick Square office development in the city, which will span 250,000 square feet.