Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Heatherington Ltd sold 31 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 299p/kg to average 264p (+4p).

Twenty-six, beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 287p to average 257p (-11p).

Forty-five beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 272p to average 233p (+1p), while 26 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 232p and averaged 206p (+23p).

In the cast ring 96 beef cows sold to 270p to average 199p (+2p), while 159 cast dairy cows peaked at 226p to average 160p (+2p). Nine cast bulls sold up to 210p to average 190p (+22p).

Prime lambs (1,163) sold to £280 and 583p/kg to average 343p (+9p), while 270 prime hoggs peaked at £148 and 293p/kg to average 251p (+5p).

Lowland cast ewes (166) peaked at £224 for a Texel to average £146 (+£10), while six hill ewes sold to £110 for a Hill Cheviot to average £86 (-£16).

The firm also sold 99 clean cattle, 26 cast cows, 853 prime lambs, 631 prime hoggets and 457 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Thirty-six beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 300p/kg to average 262p (-6p), while 62 prime heifers peaked at 310p to average 272p (-9p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,885 and 225p to average 186p (-15p).

In the sheep ring prime lambs peaked at £170 and 367p for Beltex to average £141 or 329p (+2p), while prime hoggets sold to £189 and 296p to average £127 or 262p (-15p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £220 for a Texel ewe and averaged £149 (+£5), while light ewes peaked at £125 for Cheviot ewes to average £107 (+£1).

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 31 prime cattle and 64 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.

Fourteen prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 300p/kg to average 278p (+6p), while four beef-bred bullocks peaked at 278p to average 260p (+5p).

Ten dairy-bred bullocks peaked at 248p and averaged 235p (+6p).

Fifty cast beef cows averaged 197p (+7p), while 14 cast dairy cows averaged 175p (n/c).

The firm also sold 404 new season prime lambs, 854 prime hoggets and 1,123 cast sheep at Lanark yesterday.

Prime lambs averaged 335p (-13p), while hoggets peaked at £200 and 308p to average 259p (-12p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £286 for a Texel to average £132 (+£15).

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 607 prime lambs, 211 prime hoggets and 287 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. Prime lambs peaked at £172 for a pen of Suffolks and 393p/kg for a pen of Texels to average 334p (-8p) or £146.

Cast sheep averaged £134 and peaked at £265 for Texel ewes with Beltex to £240.

Texel crosses peaked at £200, while Scotch Mules sold to £150 and Blackfaces to £126.